Brothers chase win with special new look

Brothers are hoping a few reinforcements and a special new look can help them return to winning ways.
After winning two of their first four games, the Wagga hasn't won since the last time they took on Southcity.
However with a number of key players back, co-coach James Hay hopes they can turn things around against the Bulls at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"I think we're going to have a lot of players back on deck so hopefully we can go a lot better this week," Hay said.
After being hampered by a wrist complaint in his return from COVID, Edan Price returns to halfback and will be joined by Troy Dargin at five-eighth.
It sees Cade Price return to fullback, with James Morgan heading to the centres, while Wilson Hamblin and Will Roworth also return from injuries.
However co-coach Brody Rigg is set to miss with a knee issue.
After a bright start to the season, Brothers have struggled to make an impact.
They lost their next three games by 10 points or less before being on the end of three heavy losses to Gundagai, Tumut and Young.
After a winless last season, Brothers are looking to avoid consecutive wooden spoons with Southcity just one win behind them.
"We know what's at stake there but we did beat Southcity the first time around," Hay said.
"They've obviously improved and have become a lot better so we're going to have to play better football if we want to beat them this time."
However Hay is confident they can finish off well with games against Brothers and Temora to come.
After conceding 180 points in their last three games defence is a big focus coming into the clash.
As such Hay is looking to limit the influence of Bulls captain-coach Kyle McCarthy after his move to hooker.
"Assuming they play Kyle McCarthy back in at nine and as we've struggled coming across teams with dangerous nines and he's up there as one of the best so it will be all eyes on him to make sure he can't have all the time and space he wants," Hay said.
Brothers will also wear Indigenous jumpers for the first time in the club's history.
Hay hopes it helps add to the important match up.
"It's a big weekend for the club with the Old Boys there and the sponsors there as well," he said.
"We're pretty sure it's the first time the club has worn Indigenous jerseys and they are pretty awesome.
"Ronny Hoerler has done a really good job with the artwork and it looks good."
The jumpers and the artwork that has inspired them will all be auctioned off after the game.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
