The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe said his side will be looking to continue their recent good form when they head to Narrandera on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 27 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY RETURN: Ryan Turnbull returns to the Goannas side after missing the past two matches. Picture: Les Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be looking for their sixth win in a row on Saturday when they head to Narrandera with the Goannas now sitting in third place on the Riverina League ladder.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.