Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be looking for their sixth win in a row on Saturday when they head to Narrandera with the Goannas now sitting in third place on the Riverina League ladder.
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe said that the hard work his side put in through the first half of the season is starting to pay dividends and they will look to continue that form come Saturday.
"We are really happy with how we are progressing at the moment," Rowe said.
"Certainly our hard work and the resilience we've built up through being challenged is definitely starting to pay off.
"There is no question we are looking to continue to build momentum and confidence and make sure that every week we're improving slightly.
"They are the goals going into this week for sure."
One of those challenges has been the amount of injuries that plagued the Goannas throughout the first half of the season.
Marquee recruit Ben Halse made his long awaited debut for the club on Saturday and he was the 46th player that the Goannas have fielded in a first grade side this year.
"It's a genuine credit to the depth on our list that we've managed to put ourselves in the position that we have," Rowe said.
"Our list has been tested to levels that I've never seen before in my football career both as a player and a coach.
"For us to be situated where we are I think is a credit to the list and the resilience that our group has shown.
"We are hoping that puts us in really good stead going forward."
The Goannas welcome back Ryan Turnbull and co-captain Paddy Griffin for the trip to Narrandera however will still lose a few players through unavailability for the clash with the Eagles.
Less likely to return this week is Ethan Schiller and Dom Bunyan who Rowe believes will be more likely to return in the upcoming weeks.
"They are both coming back from lower limb injuries," he said.
"They would be no more than 50/50 at this stage both of them were told two to three weeks.
"We will use our common sense with that as we've had enough of our players being out.
"We want our good players in and we want to stabilise our side as best as we possibly can.
"But on the eve of the finals with a bye in a couple of weeks time we are obviously not going to do anything silly this week or next."
Ryan Price is also expected to return via the reserves this week, with him suffering a cruel run of injury limiting him to just the two games so far this season.
"I spoke to Pricey last night and he is definitely going to play a half in the twos this week," Rowe said.
"It will be great to see him out there as he's had a terribly frustrating season.
"But over the last three to four weeks he's seen a vast improvement in his body and he has managed to continue to stay engaged the whole season.
"Bringing him back through the two's is just purely through body management, I'm keen as mustard to get him back into first grade as soon as what we possibly can.
"But the reality is that he will probably just build his minutes in the two's and then hopefully come back ready to go for the Turvey game just before the finals."
The Goannas also look set to have Luke Lawrence, Zac Hanrahan and Max Hanrahan return from injury in the coming weeks.
James Godde has returned to boarding school for the next couple of weeks but is likely to be available for the Turvey Park game while Zac Wiencke will miss the next couple of games through unavailability but could also return for the clash with the Bulldogs.
