Let Trails guide you to oasis escapes, exciting adventures Advertising Feature

STAMPED: Visit the award-winning Narrandera water tower mural, a visual collection of our community's landmarks, flora, and fauna. It's so great, Australia Post put it on a stamp.

Find us on the Murrumbidgee River in the south of the great state of New South Wales, west of the Great Dividing Range.



If you hit the outback? Well, you've gone too far.

On the Newell, we're a few hours' drive south of the 'The Dish' and the Great Western Plains.



We're north of the border - the Victorian one, we mean - but cross the Murray anywhere you like between Tocumwal (see if you can spot the Big Murray Cod on your way through) and the twin cities of Albury-Wodonga to the east.

Wind through the region, over rolling hills to Lockhart.



Follow the river red gum-lined banks of the 'Bidgee to Narrandera and Darlington Point.



ART TRAILS: Discover the unique characters and stories behind the artwork including those featured on the pictured Milbrulong and the Yerong Creek water towers. Continue on to see the art on the Lockhart Water Tower, too (not pictured). Photos: Matt Beaver; Lockhart Shire Council

Weave through the canals of the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area to Leeton, and head south across the Yanco and Billabong creeks along the way.

Stumble upon towns, villages, and localities with names only heard of in songs and stories.



Discover the art out here is oversized, and history is filled with quirky characters, unique stories and bucket loads of charm.

See we're not just the filler on the map between the desert and the ocean, we're a destination in our own right.



View + 7 Photos

A day or two simply won't be enough once to see everything there is. Best take it slow, friends, with the Murrumbidgee Trails as your guide.



To discover more, go to https://murrumbidgeetrails.com.au/. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and share experiences on the trails by posting with the tag #murrumbidgeetrails

The Rock Nature Reserve, Kengal Aboriginal Place. Picture: Destination NSW

Lockhart Shire

Lockhart - The Rock - Yerong Creek

Discover something in every area across the beautiful Lockhart Shire this spring. Enjoy the natural beauty, from koalas and kangaroos to stunning sunsets and endless, star-studded nights.



Explore charming heritage towns with their own characters and quaint shops.

Rising high above the plains of the Murrumbidgee River is Galore Hill Scenic Reserve and The Rock Nature Reserve, Kengal Aboriginal Place, both iconic Riverina landmarks.



With so much natural habitat to explore, summit views provide panoramic scenes of an area covered by a sea more than 10-million years ago. Both reserves are the best place to see fields of green pastures and bright yellow canola crops.

Take a selfie at the Lockhart, Milbrulong and Yerong Creek Water Tower Murals. Discover their unique character and stories behind the artwork.

Discover the history and stories at The Rock Museum and the award-winning Greens Gunyah Museum.



The Greens Gunyah Museum is also home to the Doris Golder Wool Art Gallery, Tim Fischer Collection and the Jackson Strong Exhibition.

Stay a while and rest at one of the many wonderful accommodation options on offer.



Taste some of the best café and pub food and absorb historic walks including Lockhart's Sculpture and Heritage Trail, The Rock Heritage Trail and one not to miss Lockhart Shire Walk of Fame.

The best time to visit is spring, while the season is warm and not too hot.



Capture the canola crops in bloom and experience events including the Lockhart Picnic Races (September 30), the Lockhart Central School 125th Birthday Celebrations (October 7) and the Spirit of the Land Festival (October 8 and 9).

Narrandera Shire

Narrandera-Barellan-Grong Grong

Sitting alongside the Murrumbidgee River, with its tree-lined streets, rich heritage, and beautiful parks and gardens, Narrandera Shire has it all.

Explore the amazing waterways by skiing on Lake Talbot, canoe the backwaters of Rocky Waterholes, or cast a fishing line in the river.

Rocky Water hole camping.

As summer approaches, make a splash at the Lake Talbot Water Park with its exciting new water features and slides.

There are twenty-three kilometres of bike and hiking trails by the river beaches along the Murrumbidgee, all within easy access from the town.

Experience the excitement of spotting a koala in the wild at The Flora and Fauna Reserve. The wetlands are home to an amazing variety of native birds.

The wetlands walking track provides several vantage points and bird hides to view activity on the water.

Visit the award-winning Narrandera water tower mural, a visual collection of our community's landmarks, flora, and fauna. It's so great, Australia Post put it on a stamp.

Continue the art trail by visiting Barellan, the hometown of Australian tennis champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Australia's biggest tennis racquet.

Snap a photo under the incredible 13.8-metre-tall racquet! Cultural and heritage adventure

Learn about Wiradjuri culture at Sandhills Artefacts. Wiradjuri Elder Michael Lyons has a wealth of knowledge and information.



Join him on a bushwalk and learn about bush medicines, animals, the Murrumbidgee River, and sacred Aboriginal sites like the birthing rocks and caves.

Visit his workshop and gallery to see how Lyons creates his artefacts, carvings, and artworks.

Explore the heritage buildings at Narrandera using the self-guided map available at the Visitor Information Centre.

Narrandera offers numerous caravan and camping options, including two caravan parks, both pet friendly with drive-through camping sites.

Free camping is offered at several locations on the river's edge in Narrandera, and within the villages of Barellan and Grong Grong.

The October long weekend has two great events. Celebrate music and fashion of the rock'n'roll era of the '50s and '60s at the Rockin on East festival or see traditional ways of living and working the land at The Good Old Days weekend in Barellan.

Murrumbidgee

Jerilderie-Coleambally-Darlington Point

Discover the Murrumbidgee's links to the infamous Kelly Gang and the inspirational Sir John Monash. Explore these in Jerilderie, at the Bolt Exhibition and the Ned Kelly Raid Trail.

The annual Monash Dinner and Oration celebrates the famous son of Jerilderie.

There are natural trails and beautiful waterways, including the Murrumbidgee River, Billabong Creek, and Lake Jerilderie. Plenty of action is on offer, with boating, kayaking, fishing, cycling, and walking.

Lake Jerilderie water skiing.

The picturesque Willbriggie National Park in Darlington Point has six beaches and a range of free camping spots.

In addition to camping, there are cabins, caravan parks, B&B's, motels, and hotels.

The idyllic natural environment is a haven for bird and animal life. In Coleambally, NSW's newest town, every street is named after a bird.

Spot vibrant public art throughout each township, celebrating strong connections with First Nations People, nature, and local heroes.

In spring, farmers are preparing crops, with colourful paddocks a feature of the vast landscape. Experience the real thing with a farm tour in Coleambally or check out the irrigation story boards in Brolga Place.

Make sure to sample the local produce with boutique wines, olive oil, olives, and other homemade delicacies. There will be babies galore at Altina Wildlife Park in Darlington Point, which offers tours on the horse drawn cart or up close experiences with a personalised tour.

Springtime events showcase the best features, including Darlington Point's Spring Festival in September 2022; Jerilderie Gold Cup on September 24, 2022; The Taste Coleambally Food & Farm Festival October 28-30, 2022.

Leeton Shire

Leeton-Whitton-Yanco

From camping and year-round fun at Gogeldrie Riverside Park, to the ultimate 1920s and 1930s immersion at the Australian Art Deco Festival held annually in July, there's never a shortage of things to do in Leeton.

Nature-lovers delight in the stunning Fivebough Wetlands, a haven for avid birdwatchers at any time of year and a Ramsar-listed reserve.

Families will love Mountford Park, a must-do for kids and a short walk from top-notch coffee shops in the Leeton CBD.

The town's nightlife won't disappoint for those staying overnight. Dine out in style at French and Italian restaurants, all within a stone's throw of the magnificent Leeton Roxy Community Theatre, which lights up at night when it's open.

Fit in a visit to nearby Southern Cotton in Whitton with the season-tours run from May to September.

Check out Charred Memories in Whitton Memorial Park, a large-scale artwork depicting the history of Whitton and the fires that twice razed it.

Murals on old shopfronts in the main street, anew quaint boutique shop and the recently installed 15-metre-high public artwork which is a tribute to the Anzacs are also must-sees when in town.

Fit in a visit to nearby Southern Cotton in Whitton with the season-tours run from May to September and see the ginning process first-hand.

Next door, find the region's newest attraction, the Whitton Malt House.



Guests can enjoy outdoor activities like walks around Lake Hulong, the awesome kids' playground area, catch-and-release fishing for Murray cod, lake golf, and a five-kilometre cycling trail from Yanco to Leeton.

While in the district, don't miss the Yanco Powerhouse Museum and miniature railway.

Make for McCaughey Bicentennial Park for a break and watch the water birds by the natural spring-fed waterhole while the kids feed the ducks.

During the summer months the kids will no doubt make the most of the Yanco Splash Pad, too.

What Murrami lacks in size it makes up for in fascinating historical and agricultural insights into the region.

