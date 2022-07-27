Australia's competition watchdog has confirmed it is "aware" of the latest war of words between two of the country's biggest airlines, but has made no indication it will respond to the call for an investigation.
The long-running feud between Regional Express and the flying kangaroo continued on Tuesday, when Rex pleaded for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to reopen its Qantas investigation.
The commission has said it will continue to monitor the actions of both airlines but did not directly acknowledge specific allegations tabled by the regional airline.
"The ACCC is aware of Rex's announcement," a spokesperson said.
"We will continue to monitor the airlines' pricing behaviour and look our for conduct that may harm competition to the detriment of consumers."
Qantas currently operates three return services each week between Wagga and Melbourne, but last week announced the routes would be suspended from August 1 due to plane availability and workforce shortages.
Rex claims the decision to scrap the flights shows the route was never economically viable for Qantas and was only an attempt to eliminate weaker competition.
"Large corporations should not be allowed to get away with breaking the law and callously causing colossal collateral damage to regional communities," the company said.
Qantas hit out at the smaller airline, describing its persistent accusations as "increasingly absurd".
"Despite Rex's baseless claims, our Melbourne-Wagga flights are only temporarily suspended until next year," a Qantas spokesperson said.
"We've always said we'd only operate on routes that were commercially viable or that had genuine growth potential, which is exactly what we're doing."
The ACCC previously investigated Qantas' expansion onto regional routes but found no issues with the company's actions.
Rex currently offers 12 weekly return flights between Wagga and Melbourne.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
