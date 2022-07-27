The Daily Advertiser

ACCC 'aware' of Regional Express' calls for investigation into Qantas for suspension of Wagga-Melbourne flights

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FEUD: The ACCC said it is aware of Rex's allegations towards Qantas' decision to temporarily scrap flights between Wagga and Melbourne. Picture: Madeline Begley

Australia's competition watchdog has confirmed it is "aware" of the latest war of words between two of the country's biggest airlines, but has made no indication it will respond to the call for an investigation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.