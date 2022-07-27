The Daily Advertiser

Wanted Albury man Brian Bates arrested on police kicking allegations

By Local News
July 27 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARREST: Brian Leslie Bates, pictured during a previous arrest last year, was found hiding in an Olive Street bathroom on Tuesday.

A wanted man remains in custody, but says he is fighting all charges against him, after being arrested in South Albury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.