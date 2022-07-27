A wanted man remains in custody, but says he is fighting all charges against him, after being arrested in South Albury.
Police found Brian Leslie Bates, 28, hiding in the bathroom of an Olive Street unit about 4pm on Tuesday.
Investigators had been seeking Bates over several property-related offences in the Albury region in July.
It's alleged he kicked a male constable on July 8 and fled.
The officer wasn't seriously hurt.
Police, including members of the Domestic Violence Action Team, attended the unit on Tuesday to arrest Bates before charging him with aggravated break, enter and steal in company, shoplifting, larceny, drug possession, dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing tools to enter and drive a vehicle.
An outstanding warrant was also executed over the police assault, two counts of larceny and property damage.
Bates faced Albury Local Court on Wednesday and did not apply for bail.
The court heard the Aboriginal Legal Service would take on the matter on Bates' behalf, with all of the allegations being disputed by the accused man.
The 28-year-old appeared in court on a video link from custody, and at one stage laid down on the floor during the matter.
Bates, whose mother attended court to support him, was remanded in custody to August 10.
