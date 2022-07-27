A Riverina prison escapee has failed to have his extra jail time reduced after a judge found he was already serving a lenient sentence.
Wagga's Marc Allen had months added to his existing prison term after he left the minimum-security Mannus Correctional Centre near Tumbarumba in May and was found hiding under a mattress at a Bourkelands home three days later.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in Wagga Local Court in May to one count each of escaping lawful custody, resisting and obstructing police and drug possession.
Allen was given 13 months' jail for the escape charge, with a non-parole period of seven months, and appealed the severity of the order in Wagga District Court on Wednesday.
Allen was originally jailed for 18 months on charges that included leading police on a vehicle pursuit on Christmas morning last year, and was serving time for those when he left Mannus on May 6.
He was recaptured after police went to a Bourkelands address on May 9 and saw him run inside. During a search, Allen was found hiding under a mattress.
In court on Wednesday, Allen's solicitor Ben Curnow said his client had successfully run a building business but his life entered a downward spiral after a friend introduced him to methamphetamine.
Mr Curnow said Allen escaped because his mother had Huntington's disease, a rare condition that progressively affects the nervous system, and he had intended to visit her for Mother's Day.
"He does tell me he did, moronically, think that would be something positive he could do at the time," he said.
Mr Curnow said Allen, who appeared in court via video link from Junee jail, had done drug and alcohol counselling and would re-engage.
"He has a very obvious need for rehabilitation," he said.
Crown prosecutor Shae Ingold said the need for rehabilitation had been considered in the Local Court and the seriousness of the offences meant there was a need for general deterrence.
District Court Judge Gordon Lerve said the matter was an "unremarkable" example of escaping lawful custody but was made more serious because it was from a low-security facility.
Judge Lerve said Allen's record did not entitle leniency but acknowledged his mum was unwell, that he had been "under considerable pressure at home" and had started using meth.
"This matter is a clear example of the evilness of methamphetamine," he said.
Judge Lerve said the escape charge sentence was "if anything, a little lenient" and dismissed the appeal.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
