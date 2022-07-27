The Daily Advertiser

Prison escapee Marc Allen fails to appeal extra prison time after fleeing Mannus Correctional Complex

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated July 27 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marc Allen. Picture: NSW Police

A Riverina prison escapee has failed to have his extra jail time reduced after a judge found he was already serving a lenient sentence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.