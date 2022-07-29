Celebrating Education Week in public schools across Wagga and beyond Advertising Feature

DANCE: Amayah Morgan from Ashmont Public School First Nations Dance Group performing in the community.

A good education can change a life and help students create their own future, and that's a call for celebration.

NSW public schools will be celebrating education week from August 1, highlighting the achievements of their schools, students, and education system with the theme 'creating futures - education changes lives'.

Public schools continue to celebrate the journey their students and learners embark on, focusing on how they are creating a future for their students, staff and families.



From the first days in childcare to post-school pathways, the public education system aims to prepare young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.

During Education week, all types of learning are celebrated, from an early childhood setting, through to primary and secondary school, and continuing into adulthood: learning a trade, entering tertiary education, or in the workforce.



Public school learning opportunities go beyond the classrooms and include academic, sporting, cultural and wellbeing growth.

Learning can be different for each student, and local public schools are equipped to provide learning support for all.

Local Education Week celebrations will include online events, in school celebrations and the familiar static displays in the Wagga Market Place.



Schools will communicate their events including through their social media pages.

Opportunities at all levels

There are many examples of how the region's public schools are creating futures and changing lives - embodying the theme of this year's Education Week.

Students are progressing through their educational milestones as they go from early childhood settings into primary, secondary, TAFE, university or the workforce.

Each step is supported by alliances between teachers, parents and carers as they work together to build bright futures for students.

Across the region's local public schools, strong communication, collaboration and linkages with community, support children to build relationships and connections to help make each transition as seamless as possible.

Kindergarten transition programs feature strongly across all public schools, and these along with preschool experiences, build a strong foundation for future learning.

Many kindergarten students are about to celebrate their first 100 days of school.

Schools have embraced the chance to again be involved in incursions, excursions, sporting and cultural events, with school calendars being filled with activities and experiences.

Easter parades, STEM challenges, sporting carnivals and NAIDOC celebrations all go together to create a mosaic of memories.

School resources help create positive learning environments, including new playgrounds for the students at Red Hill Public and at Lake Albert as well as the start of the Wagga Public School rebuild of classrooms.

Mount Austin High School in collaboration with NRMA and Wagga City Council, provided senior students support in gaining their driving hours.

They obtain their provisional licenses while each of the region's high schools provide post-school pathways such as TAFE, work experience and university.