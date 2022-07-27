Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi expects his side will bounce back strongly against Coolamon after going down to Griffith on Saturday.
Mazzocchi said while he was disappointed in the result, he knew they would be tested by Griffith on their home deck.
"We certainly didn't go over there expecting to win big or win easily," Mazzocchi said.
"We had some key personnel go out of that side and our depth was tested a little bit
"I knew it was going to be a challenge and that was the way it panned out.
"I can't say we played super bad but it is a disappointing loss when you probably should've either been a lot closer or we could've got away with a win.
"But I'm definitely looking for a big response this week."
The Bulldogs found themselves six goals down at half-time, however rallied to play some competitive football during the second half but were unable to make the most of their opportunities.
"We just lacked a bit of polish, a bit of finish and being able to connect up with our forwards," Mazzocchi said.
"But then we had a lot more inside 50's than what Griffith did and we just really didn't take our opportunities."
The Bulldogs will be boosted by the return of key midfielders Stephen Camp, James White and Ethan Weidemann who all missed the loss against the Swans.
Tom Yates and Josh Ashcroft both had promising games in the reserves on Saturday and Mazzocchi believes they'll play in the reserves again this week as they look to build on their match fitness.
Rhys and Lachlan Leary both had good performances in the reserves as well and could possibly be recalled for the crucial Hoppers clash.
"It's going to be interesting," Mazzocchi said.
"We have got three or four guys that have played seconds but we have also got these three top-line on-ballers who have to come back into that side as well.
"I can't see that we are going to make seven or eight changes this week just for the balance of the side."
Shaun Allan is progressing well after suffering a back injury, with him likely to return in the next couple of weeks.
"He is coming up alright," Mazzocchi said.
"He won't play this week and after that leading into finals its week to week.
"I'm hoping he gets one or two games in before finals and he's actually seeing someone tomorrow.
"I can't see that he's going to get the all clear to play this week, but it would be a great Christmas present if he did."
The Bulldogs were able to take some positives out of the contest with young pair Sam Jones and Ed Grigg both continuing to make the most of their first grade opportunity since being elevated into the side two weeks ago.
Jones took on a tagging role in the second half running with the dominant Taine Moraschi while Grigg had a great game up forward for the Bulldogs.
"Taine Moraschi was clearly best on ground in the first half of football," Mazzocchi said.
"Sam went onto Taine after halftime and I would doubt that he got a handful of touches after.
"Sam didn't get a heap of the footy himself but done that really important team role where he limited Taine's effect.
"On the back of that we got ourselves back into that game and Sammy had a big hand in doing that.
"Ed Grigg in his second game in a row played as a small forward and done all of those things that you want a small forward to do.
