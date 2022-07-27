Temora have kept their minor premiership hopes alive and will look to finish the year strongly as they march towards their final three matches of the regular season.
The Kangaroos took an important 62-42 victory over the third placed Charles Sturt University on Saturday and will take a lot of confidence out of such a good performance.
The win keeps the Kangaroos in second position on the Farrer League ladder and Temora coach Meg Reinhold was happy to get such a strong win over a quality opponent.
"It was great to win against CSU after losing to North Wagga," Reinhold said.
"Winning by that much was great and the girls all really stepped up and did their job which was great to see."
Last time the two sides played, Temora took a narrow 49-46 victory with Reinhold believing the extended margin was an indication of the hard work that the Kangaroos have been putting in throughout the year.
"We've been working on a lot of stuff since we last versed them," she said.
"We just really held it together and once we got that lead first, we made sure that we kept that up for the rest of the game."
Reinhold couldn't fault a single member of her side and admitted there wasn't any individual player that stood out on the court on Saturday.
"Everyone just really played their absolute best," she said.
"I couldn't fault anyone on the team, everyone just really stepped up and played their part.
"We all played as a team and I think that's really what got us over the line."
With three rounds remaining, Reinhold is well aware that they still have a chance of securing the minor premiership however will need to make up a decent sized percentage gap to catch North Wagga.
"We've got Barellan, Ariah Park and Marrar left," she said.
"Hopefully we can win the next few games and then see what finals brings.
"Obviously we have got to keep working on our percentage to get it higher, but we will see what happens."
Reinhold says her team is fit and firing and ready for a strong finals campaign, with no major concerns to address in the final few weeks.
"It's just making sure that we play each quarter for the whole 15 minutes," she said.
"Because that's a big thing when it comes to finals, you need to be making sure you play a high quality game for the whole quarter.
"That's one thing we've been trying to do all year."
In the rounds other games, North Wagga had a strong 106-18 win over The Rock-Yerong Creek while East Wagga-Kooringal upset Coleambally 61-25.
Marrar also etched closer to fifth spot with a 44-38 victory over Barellan.
