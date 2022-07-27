SOUTHERN District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership-winning jockey Mathew Cahill is still no closer to knowing if he will return to race riding.
Cahill captured his first SDRA jockey's premiership at age 54, by holding on to win by six despite not riding for the last three months of the season.
Cahill registered 34 SDRA winners for the season, holding on to defeat Simon Miller (28) and Wagga apprentice jockey Hannah Williams (27).
The riding career of Cahill was brought to a sudden halt in late April when he suffered a race fall at Canberra that left him with a fracture of his C1 vertebra.
"I couldn't lift my head off the pillow for the first week I was in hospital, I couldn't move and that makes you realise what can happen," Cahill said.
"Just to be able to get up on the side of the bed and feed myself, actually walk around the room, it was such a relief to be able to do that."
Cahill labelled it as 'satisfying' to win his first SDRA jockey's premiership.
"It is satisfying. I've done a lot of riding over the years down there, I've never concentrated on the one area because I'm based at Cowra and you go to and fro a bit but I've done a lot of riding down there so it's a big thrill to win the premiership," Cahill said.
"It's brilliant in the latter stages of the career.
"I was satisfied. I did have a good season. I had a pretty good association with Ronny Stubbs and Timmy Donnelly and they had their stables firing at the time so I did, I had a really good season.
"One of the best seasons I've had for the last seven or eight years."
Cahill was able to remove his halo brace last week but is still unsure about the likelihood of him race riding again.
"I'll just guided by the specialist so I'll see what he says," he said.
"He said it will be 12 months out of the saddle so that's a long while for someone at my age. He said he's not sure if he would want me to come back, he just wants to see how the break heals so I'll be guided by him.
"If he thinks it hasn't healed properly or there is an increased risk of me being badly hurt if I come back riding again, I probably wouldn't. If he's happy with how it heals up and thinks I'm fine to go back and my body feels good, we'll see but it's probably a bit early to call."
Cahill said he is still coming to terms with life out of the saddle.
"It is a shock to the system. It's all I've ever done. I've never done anything else," he said.
"I probably only had three or four years left in me but it's not the way you wanted to finish, you'd rather go out on your own terms so it is a bit of a shock to the system. It does happen, it's part of the game."
...
ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer was a commanding winner of his second SDRA trainer's premiership.
Beer finished with 36 winners in the SDRA for the season, six more than last year, to win by eight.
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale (28) was second, with Tim Donnelly and Gary Colvin sharing fourth with 18 wins.
Beer paid tribute to his team.
"It's a good reward for the hard work everyone puts in. It's the whole stable that's won it, not just me," Beer said.
"When it comes to those sort of grand finals or premierships, things like that, it's a pretty big team that's done their job through the year to win it."
After four seasons now at Albury, Beer could not be happier with where he's at.
"I love this. I really have found where I'm happy in life," he said.
"Premiership or no premiership, group ones or whatever, I'm really happy with what we're doing and how we're going about it. I love going to the races around here, I love the life I've set up here and to do it training racehorses, I can't think of a better place than Albury."
...
WHILE on the topic of premierships, congratulations to regular Southern District jockey Kayla Nisbet on her win in the Canberra premiership.
Nisbet became the first woman to win the Canberra title despite missing the last part of the season due to an overseas holiday.
...
ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer will monitor the weather in Sydney before making a decision on Well In Sight in Saturday's Highway Handicap at Rosehill.
Beer was in Sydney last week with Sunrise Ruby backed into favouritism in the last race only for the races to be abandoned after the first.
Well In Sight was well beaten first-up in a Highway on a heavy track so Beer will monitor the conditions before deciding to run her or not.
Sunrise Ruby was also nominated for Rosehill but Beer decided not to accept in favour of a race at Randwick on Saturday week.
...
ALBURY trainer Rob Wellington and jockey Jason Lyon will combine in Saturday's Highway at Rosehill.
Lyon will take the ride on Smiler Marshall, who has drawn barrier five.
Smiler Marshall won two races last preparation for Wellington and connections and has been a model of consistency with three placings from three starts since a let-up.
...
THE abandoned trial at Corowa on Monday has not thrown out the plans of Tim Donnelly with talented three-year-old Participator.
The barriers malfunctioned as horses were loading into the gates for the trial at Corowa on Monday, with stewards eventually abandoning the event due to concerns around the integrity of the barriers and fading light.
One horse that was set to go around was Participator, who won two of his first three starts, before missing this year's Country Championships due to a minor foot issue.
Donnelly was able to run Participator in a jump out at Wagga on Tuesday and will push on with plans for this preparation.
"It wasn't ideal," Donnelly said of the abandoned trial.
"I ended up jumping him out (on Tuesday). He's going to trial at Wagga (on August 5). I was always going to give him the two trials because when he resumes on the 20th, his next run is only two weeks later so I wanted to have a good fitness base.
"He's a pretty athletic and naturally fit sort of horse so in the end, I don't think it will make too much difference."
Participator will go the Class Two Highway Handicap (1100m) at Randwick on August 20 before tackling a Class Three Highway Handicap (1200m) a fortnight later.
Meantime, Donnelly will take last-start Narrandera winner Kitzbuhel to Randwick on Saturday week for the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap over 2400m.
...
WAGGA trainer George Dimitropoulos enjoyed success at Canberra last week.
Willybeafactor ($5.50) produced a barnstorming finish to take out the Vale Shane Conolly Benchmark 50 Handicap (1300m).
Ridden by Rory Hutchings, Willybeafactor relished the heavy conditions and stormed home from back in the field, carrying 61 kilograms, to win by two and a quarter lengths.
It was Willybeafactor's fifth career victory but first for the Dimitropoulos stable and first in 13 months.
...
THERE are many dedicated owners in racing, but the effort and cost made by part-owner Lance Finnerty take some topping.
Finnerty had never seen his horse Chairman's Choice race, so he thought now was as good as time as any to catch a flight from Perth to watch his horse race live at Corowa.
Chairman's Choice duly won at juicy odds as well paying close to $14.
Finnerty wasn't going to let the grey go around without having a bet and his costs to travel across Australia were more than recovered.
Chairman's Choice, which is also part-owned by Sky Racing presenter Graeme White, was one of four winners for trainer Andrew Dale.
"I have four winners at a non TAB meeting, but never four at a TAB meeting," he said.
"It has been our best season to date for winners and I have to thank the team, my son Fraser, and all our great staff for the job they do.
"It's great for Fraser at this time as he has just become a Dad as well."
...
GALLOPS
Monday: Gundagai (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
