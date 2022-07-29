Value-packed opportunity in Estella

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Advertisement
Are you looking for a quality family home with multiple living zones, an amazing floor plan, drive-through access and a beautiful in-ground pool? Look no further, this one will excite.
There are two separate yet spacious and versatile living areas with updated flooring.
The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances including dishwasher, 900ml gas cooktop, electric oven and plenty of cupboard space.
All the bedrooms are generous in size and have built-in robes. The main bedroom is at the rear of the home with ensuite featuring huge spa bath and separate toilet. The main bathroom is tidy and functional and also features a separate toilet.
Ducted evaporative cooling and gas ducted heating keeps the home comfortable while 20 solar panels assist with running costs.
Outdoors is perfectly set up for the entertainer with an undercover alfresco and salt-water solar-heated in-ground swimming pool surrounded by clear glass fencing.
The backyard is an excellent size with drive-through access from the double garage with remote-control garage.
"Close to schools, university and a stone's throw to central Wagga, this value-packed opportunity is a must to inspect," selling agent Jenna Pollard said.
