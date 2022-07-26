Hayden Lomax went through a painful ordeal with his dislocated wrist but returns in time to Temora to start their build up for their first finals campaign in 14 years.
Lomax is expected to be back at hooker for the trip to Albury on Saturday as the Dragons look to extend their strong season.
They sit in third, nine points clear of the sixth-placed Thunder ahead of their clash at Greenfield Park.
Lomax can't wait to be back in the middle.
"It's been very tough sitting on the sidelines so I'm very keen to get back into things, especially being at the back end of the year," Lomax said.
"Hopefully we can keep playing some good footy"
Lomax has missed the last seven weeks with his wrist injury but has only been on the sidelines for three games.
The Dragons were able to get the better of Southcity and Kangaroos in that time period but fell to a 32-20 loss to Gundagai.
Temora are yet to get the better of a team above them on the ladder so far, with their two losses coming against Young and Gundagai, however Lomax is confident they can really match it come finals time.
"There's just times in a game where we slack off and stop competing for a little gap but that's all you need in a game," he said.
"Five to 10 minutes lapses is when teams can put some points on us so I think if we can play a full 80-minute game we are going to be very hard to beat."
The 24-year-old is loving being back home.
After a number of years in the St George Illawarra feeder system, Lomax has appreciated the change of pace.
"I love being home and this is where a heap of my mates are still playing," he said.
"It's good to come back and play with the people I grew up with. It's just unreal to be back home."
Even if the season hasn't panned out quite as planned.
Temora won their first four games before coming unstuck against Young last month.
It was when Lomax dislocated his wrist, an injury that took around 20 hours for doctors to correct after Lomax struggled to find a bed at Wagga Base Hospital.
"It was the worst night there, it was mayhem," Lomax said.
"I waited in emergency as they tried to find me a bed and a while after they found me a bed they said I had to go back out to the waiting room as they needed the bed.
"Mum wasn't real happy and let them know and then I went straight in and they put it back in."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
