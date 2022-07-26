The Daily Advertiser

Hayden Lomax timing his return just right

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 26 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING BACK: Temora hooker Hayden Komax is set to make his return from a dislocated wrist in Saturday's clash with Albury on Friday. Picture: Les Smith

Hayden Lomax went through a painful ordeal with his dislocated wrist but returns in time to Temora to start their build up for their first finals campaign in 14 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.