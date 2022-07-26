Jacob Edwards has enjoyed a solid year for the Wagga Heat with him notching up an impressive achievement in their 83-68 loss to the Hills Hornets on Saturday.
Edwards added 17 points against the Hornets and in doing so notched his season tally up to 200 from 16 games averaging a little over 12 points the game.
He has been in good form over the last month putting up scores of 13, 15, 15 and 12 during the past few games and has been one of the Heat's most dangerous options on the offensive end.
Edwards was surprised to hear of the statistic and credited his recent performances to coach Zac Maloney allowing him to play his natural game.
"I've just been playing how I want to play," Edwards said.
"Zac has been giving me the freedom to play how I want to and obviously it's been working out as shots have been dropping."
Edwards said the team was disappointed to go down to the Hornets on Saturday, with them just running out of legs despite matching it with the ladder leader throughout the first half.
"In the third quarter everyone just started to get really tired and missing shots," he said.
"I reckon the Hornets took advantage of that and just got too big of a lead for us to catch back up.
"But the first two quarters were probably some of our best quarters of the year as we were keeping up with the number one team.
"So I thought that was pretty good."
The focus for the Heat has now shifted to this Saturday's clash against the Springwood Scorchers.
The Heat narrowly went down to the Scorchers in round one and Edwards said they were looking to get one back this Saturday.
"I think we are all pretty excited," he said.
"We played them first round and it went into overtime so I think we are pretty hungry to get a win off them, especially at home."
