Griffith are looking to push themselves back into second position on the ladder and keep their chances of playing in a home grand final alive when they take on Wagga City.
The Blacks dropped to third after having a bye last week with Waratahs now four points ahead of them.
However Griffith has a game in hand as they look to become the second side to get the better of the Boiled Lollies this season at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
With Waratahs ending Wagga City's unbeaten streak, which spanned back to 2019, Blacks coach Chris McGregor believes it only breathes more life into the competition.
"It makes it a very interesting competition," McGregor said.
"This year has been the evenest comp in probably 15 years. We've had a loss to Reddies, one to 'Tahs and were only a try behind City.
"We want to change that this time around."
Wagga City took a 17-10 win when they teams last met at Exies Oval.
Griffith haven't lost since and McGregor believes his side is in much better shape this time around.
"Every week we've been building since the halfway point and this will show how far we've come in the last three or four months," he said.
"That's what we're really excited to see."
He wants to see a more disciplined display this time around.
McGregor is hoping they can show that and get themselves back into a position to have two shots at making the grand final with not a great deal between a number of clubs.
"It's an open competition," he said.
"Ag College have pushed a lot of sides this year, while Reddies, Albury and Tumut haven't been blown away this year.
"There's probably three or four sides who could win the competition this year."
Regardless of ladder positions, Griffith will host the preliminary final on August 27 with the minor premiers earning the right to play at home in the first week of finals.
The winner of the major semi-final will host the grand final on September 3 and McGregor has made no secret of the fact the Blacks are looking to time their run right.
"We're trying to push for that top-two spot with all those opportunities," he said.
"It gives us an opportunity to host that grand final.
"If we are going to be there we have to beat the best so that's what we're really working towards."
Wagga City are currently five points clear of Waratahs, who have played an extra game, on top of the ladder.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
