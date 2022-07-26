Locals will have the chance to soak up a piece of Wagga history this Saturday as one of the city's most important schooling institutions opens its doors to the public.
Saturday's open day will be the first chance for many to come through the Mount Erin chapel, which, along with the old convent's veranda, received major heritage renovations late last year.
Mount Erin Heritage Centre manager Sue Bradley said the much needed chapel renovations included new paint, electrical, carpets and a careful renovation of the more than 100-year-old parquetry floor.
"They brought it back to its former glory," she said.
Constructed in 1876, the Mount Erin convent has housed generations of local boarders and been the home to seven schools, including Kildare Catholic College since 2004.
The convent was started two years previous by five sisters who arrived in Wagga after travelling two months from Kildare in Ireland.
Mrs Bradley said recent renovations and open days such as Saturday's are key in passing down and upholding these key figures in Wagga's history.
"[The sisters] had no affiliation with Wagga and 150 years ago, five women landed here to teach kids and never returned home again," she said.
"It's a fascinating story of these women who just dedicated their lives to others.
"I think it's important as a resident of Wagga that we care for this history and that we maintain this history and we look after it so that in another 150 years this is still here for people to enjoy."
Housed inside the very first St Mary's classroom built in 1876, the Heritage Centre museum is open to the public Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am - 2pm.
But Mrs Bradley said Saturday provides access rarely afforded in recent times to a building many may have married or baptised children in.
"It just gives people an opportunity that they wouldn't normally have to actually come and view these beautiful historic buildings and their contents," she said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
