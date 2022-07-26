WAGGA swimming instructors say now is the time to learn to swim following alarming statistics which show a spike in the number of people who have drowned.
According to the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 75 people drowned in waterways across Australia in 2021, which is a 53 per cent increase from the year prior.
Advertisement
Wagga dual Olympian and Wagga Swim Hub owner Brad Kahlefeldt said those statistics go to show how important it is for children to know how to swim.
"There's certainly been a spike in the number of people drowning since COVID-19 because children have missed out on their lessons," Mr Kahlefeldt said.
Mr Kahlefeldt said adults who cannot swim and children of all ages should be learning to swim now ahead of summer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The colder months are the time to learn to swim- it actually takes a number of months to learn to swim- but obviously it also depends on the children's age and abilities," he said.
"We actually encourage parents to bring their children all year round, because even after being in lock-down for four weeks we noticed the children had regressed a lot and it takes a number of weeks for them to catch back up to where they were."
Mr Kahlefeldt and his wife Radka took over the Wagga Swim Hub after witnessing their daughter fall into a pool whilst they were on holiday.
Mr Kahlefeldt said it was a life-changing experience that awoken him to how real the risks are of children not knowing how to swim.
But it's not just children, Mr Kahlefeldt said it is important for every person to have some level of confidence in the water.
"You can't really relax in and around water at all, especially in places like Wagga where it gets really hot in the summertime and everyone goes down to Wagga Beach," he said.
Royal Life Saving's National Manager - Research & Policy, Stacey Pidgeon said new analysis has shown dams, ponds and irrigation channels pose a significant risk for drowning, with an average of 168 people losing their lives to drowning in regional and remote areas of Australia each year.
"If you have young children, having an enclosed child-safe play area close to the house so they can't wander off is important," she said.
"Put up close the gate signs as that visual prompt to make sure visitors don't accidentally leave an access way open."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.