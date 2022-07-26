Big prize in sight after Paua Of Buddy's track record

Coming off a track record performance, Paua Of Buddy is chasing more riches at Goulburn on Friday.
In his first start for Wagga owner-breeder David Jones as his trainer, Paua Of Buddy smashed the track record at Wagga on Friday night.
He clocked 22.28 seconds for the 400 metres, which is a quarter of a second faster than the previous best of Bit Flash set in 2019.
It qualified him for the $50,000-to-the-winner Southern Stars Final.
He's drawn box four.
Paua Of Buddy went on to be by more than eight lengths.
Victorian greyhound Rotten Robbie went significantly slower in the other of the heats.
Rotten Robbie clocked 22.82 for Kayla Cottrell.
The series has opened up with Million Dollar Chase winner She's A Pearl, who owns the 320-metre track record at Wagga, scratched before Goulburn's heats.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
