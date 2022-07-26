Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have secured their 13th win of the season after defeating Leeton-Whitton 76-52 on Saturday.
MCUE coach Mikaela Cole was happy for her side to get the win over another finals contender but admitted the Crows had definitely improved since their last clash earlier in the season.
"They certainly played better than last time," Cole said.
"That reflected in the score and it's good to see teams improving along the way."
While the Goannas have yet to drop a game this season, Cole admitted that they have been guilty of not starting the game as well as they would've liked.
However, they addressed this well on Saturday with a strong start against the Crows.
"A few of our games we've had some slow starts," she said.
"I think coming into that game on the weekend, our focus was playing a consistent four quarters and having a strong start.
"It ended up being Leeton's first centre pass and we got a turnover off that.
"So it was certainly a strong start and we weren't playing catch-up, so we were happy with that."
Although it was a great team performance against the Crows, Cole highlighted the individual performances of Ash Reynoldson, Rachel King and Shannan Russell.
"Shan got numerous amounts of turnovers and Rach ran out a full game of centre," she said.
"Her feeding and drives all the way down the circle were perfect as well as her voice.
"Ash was shooting and I don't think she missed any really, she was very accurate and took a lot of balls that we didn't think she would."
The Goannas play Narrandera this Saturday and despite having a comfortable 102-22 win last time they played will be cautious of a side that has been on the improve.
"I've seen some of their scorelines lately and it's pretty obvious that they have improved since the first round of games," Cole said.
"It's definitely one to be wary of."
Cole is relatively happy with how her side is placed as they prepare for the last month of the regular season, but is hoping they can keep up their strong starts as they prepare for finals.
"You can't really afford in finals to be playing catch-up and not switching on until the second quarter," she said.
"We really need to go into each game with a strong start and that mindset that it's going to be difficult.
"We need to play our best game from the start."
With matches against Narrandera, Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Turvey Park to round out the regular season it is very possible that the Goannas could go through undefeated.
While it hasn't been brought up a lot internally with the group, Cole believes that it sets them up nicely for a strong finals campaign.
"I think it's probably a good thing to go through undefeated," she said.
"It means that you are playing consistent netball throughout the season which is good to see.
"We are going from strength to strength but finals can change a lot of things and people play very differently during finals."
In the rounds other games, Griffith had a good 71-27 win over Turvey Park while Wagga Tigers defeated Narrandera 59-44.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong jumped into fourth place on the ladder after a narrow 39-34 win over Collingullie.
