Wagga Wagga High School have started their Creed Shield campaign in dominant form after beating Mount Austin High School 20-0 during their opening match on Monday afternoon.
Positioned in pool B, Wagga High are one of the teams that are favourites to win the Creed Shield however will need to fight their way through to guarantee a semi-finals spot.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said it was a strong start to the competition from Wagga High, however Mount Austin had fielded an inexperienced side.
"Poor Mount Austin got a bit of a touch up, but they were a very young side," Dedini said.
"I think they had one year 11/12 player and the rest were from years seven to 10.
"Tough game for them but Wagga High got the job done convincingly against them."
Mater Dei Catholic College also got a great start to the competition after defeating Kildare Catholic College 1-0 in a battle between two very competitive sides in pool A.
In Shipard Shield action, Mater Dei ground out a tough 2-0 victory over Wagga High with both teams to feature heavily come finals.
Dedini said that Mater Dei had probably confirmed themselves as the early favourites in Shipard Shield, however Wagga High were missing a couple of key players which would've made for a tighter match.
"I think Wagga High may of had one or two girls out with injury," he said.
"I think Mater Dei have set themselves potentially as the favourites but I still think Wagga High have got a little bit more to give."
Wednesday evening will see Wagga Wagga Christian College face The Riverina Anglican College in pool B Creed Shield action.
While in Shipard Shield, pool B teams Kooringal High School and Christian College will face off.
Dedini said the clash between Christian College and TRAC could be very interesting, with pool B teams likely needing to win all of their games to have any chance of advancing to the Creed Shield semi-finals.
"I personally think there are about six teams that could potentially win," he said.
"It's a must win game for both Christian College and TRAC because you are nearly going to have to win every game in pool B to get to the semi's."
Dedini was also pleased with how the quality of the football has grown in recent years, with a number of NPL players taking their spot in the high school teams.
