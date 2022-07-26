The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Wagga High School notched up a 20-0 victory over Mount Austin High School in their opening Creed Shield match

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 26 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 8:15am
SOCCER POWERHOUSE: Wagga High clean swept the two Anschuetz Shields in May and are now looking to keep that form rolling into the Creed and Shipard Shields. Picture: Les Smith

Wagga Wagga High School have started their Creed Shield campaign in dominant form after beating Mount Austin High School 20-0 during their opening match on Monday afternoon.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

