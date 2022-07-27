ON THE PACE: Hart, Grimson combine for group one

FORMER Riverina horsemen Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson combined for more group one success.
After winning the Messenger Stakes in New Zealand earlier this year, Majestic Cruiser added the $355,000 Blacks A Fake to his record.
Majestic Cruiser had only been placed once in four starts since his group one breakthrough but was on song at Albion Park on Saturday night.
Hart was pleased the six-year-old put it all together on the big stage.
"It was a big thrill as we set him for that race throughout the carnival so it is good to get it," Hart said.
"He went for a break after he won in New Zealand and it probably took him a couple of runs to get fit and in the lead up races I probably drove him upside down a little bit just to get his fitness up but we knew he was spot on for Saturday.
"He proved that."
THE glittering career of Maajida has come to a close as the four-time group one winner heads to the breeding barn.
Maajida, who is the only mare to win the Vicbred Super Series at two, three and four, finished fifth in her last race at Albion Park on Saturday night.
Bred and owned by the Johnson family at the Rock, Maajida won 24 of her 44 starts, with another eight placings and more than $680,000 in prizemoney.
She now heads to the breeding barn as does Rubies For Tash who was retired by Junee couple Buce and Tash Harpley after finishing fourth in the same race, which was her 100th start.
FAIRY Tinkabell made the most of a front draw to take out the Listed Queen Of Hearts at Albion Park on Saturday night.
The Riverina-owned six-year-old set a new mares track record after clocking a mile rate of 1:51.3 with her 8.2-metre victory.
Riverina-owned mares filled three of the top five placings in the event.
THE Riverina-bred Leap To Fame brought up his second group one victory in the Queensland Derby on Saturday night.
The Bettors Delight-Letturcereason colt was bred by Redbank Standardbred Lodge.
He's now won the NSW and Queensland Derbies for trainer-driver Grant Dixon.
DAVID Druitt brought up his second win on his Queensland working holiday.
The Brucedale trainer won with Bettors Moon at Redcliffe on Thursday.
The two-year-old filly, who Druitt also bred and owns, was able to lead all the way in an action packed race to win her first race at start 10 and claim the QBred first win bonus in the process.
WHEREYABINBOPPIN added another group three victory to his resume with success at Menangle on Saturday night.
The former Riverina pacer, who is still part-owned by breeder Troy Saddler, was able to lead all the way to win in a mile rate of 1:50.9.
Michael Boots also won two races on the card as an owner with Boom and Ardens Reality both successful in heats of the Winter Championships.
WAGGA will hold a nine-race card on Friday.
The first is at 12.43pm.
Young races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
