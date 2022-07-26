The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong left searching for answers after tough loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 26 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WRAPPED UP: GGGM's Luke Walsh is tackled during the Lions' 16-point loss to the Demons on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will continue to work on their forward fifty structure after suffering their third loss in five weeks to Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.