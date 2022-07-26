Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will continue to work on their forward fifty structure after suffering their third loss in five weeks to Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
The Lions had 15 scoring shots and were well restricted by Collingullie's back six with GGGM coach Sam Martyn admitting their entry inside forward 50 has been something they have been trying to address the past few weeks.
Advertisement
"We've been pulling our hair out for weeks as a coaching staff and a playing group," he said.
"We are just trying to find out what's the best structure for our forward line.
"Early on we were able to get plenty of scoring opportunities for our forwards but teams have figured us out a little bit and they've dried up.
"It's an ongoing issue for us that we are trying to solve.
"We tried something in the second half and it seemed to work, so I think we'll keep pushing with that and see if we can make it work."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Inaccuracy woes hampered the Lions chances with Ganmain's forward line unable to make the most of their limited opportunities.
"We were left to rue our chances," Martyn said.
"You look at the scoreboard and we had similar scoring shots but unfortunately they kicked a bit better than us.
"If you take advantage of your opportunities you might not find yourself in this position."
The loss to the Demons has meant that Ganmain have now dropped to second on the Riverina League ladder with matches against Leeton-Whitton, Turvey Park and Narrandera to round out the home and away season.
Martyn said that the game was an important one for both sides but in the end the Demons wanted it more.
"Disappointed is probably the first thought that comes to mind," Martyn said.
"It was obviously built as a really important game for us and probably them too.
Advertisement
The game was hotly contested throughout the afternoon with the only real period of dominance going Collingullie's way at the end of the first quarter when the Demons kicked three goals in five minutes.
They went into quarter time with a 22-point lead and would end up winning by 16-points with their dominant period during that five minute period helping to give them an important lead.
"We talk about the big moments," Martyn said.
"In those moments that matter in a football game, 'Gullie won those and we were just beaten in those crucial moments.
"We've got to make sure that when it's our time to go or the ball is in your area it's important that you show that endeavour to win that contest."
While it was a disappointing day for the Lions, there were a couple of positives with both Jack Sase and Mitch Taylor having superb games down back for Ganmain.
Advertisement
"I thought Jack Sase was outstanding," Martyn said.
"He played at half back and was on Ed Perryman who is one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition.
"He went head to head with him but he also just kept repelling their attacking raids and there was plenty of them.
"Mitch Taylor was another of our defenders who was probably outsized on (Andrew) Clifford but he fought really valiantly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.