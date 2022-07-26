The Daily Advertiser

Albury man Michael Lance Mitchell now in police sights after failing to front court for hearing of charges

By Albury Court
July 26 2022 - 1:00am
Drug supplier flung petrol at partner, then with a grin flicked lit cigarette

An arrest warrant is out for an Albury man who grinned as he splashed petrol then flicked a cigarette at his partner after squeezing her just below her throat.

