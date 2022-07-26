Drug supplier flung petrol at partner, then with a grin flicked lit cigarette

An arrest warrant is out for an Albury man who grinned as he splashed petrol then flicked a cigarette at his partner after squeezing her just below her throat.
The woman reached over and put out the lit cigarette with her fingers, causing her immediate pain.
He had only just spread fuel out of a can around the woman, who responded: "Good on ya, ya hero."
The attack by Michael Lance Mitchell came soon after he had sex with the woman, who was bandaged around the chest after having breast cancer surgery a week earlier.
The pair, who police said were both believed to be "ice" addicts, had then argued about the buying of methamphetamine.
This led to Mitchell's attack, during which he also put his arms around her chest and squeezed across the area where she had surgery to remove a cancerous growth.
Mitchell, 44, was to have contested charges relating to the incident at a hearing before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday.
But he failed to show up, leading to Ms McLaughlin issuing an arrest warrant on the domestic violence-related charges of common assault, stalking or intimidation.
A warrant was issued also on a charge of supply a prohibited drug, for which Mitchell was previously convicted in his absence.
The drug charge stemmed from a police operation - dubbed Strike Force Schaefer - that was instigated by Wagga police to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Albury area.
The court was told how two undercover police officers met Mitchell's accomplice, a man, now 58, outside a public housing block on Thurgoona Street, Albury, on November 11 about 10.15am.
The man said Mitchell could supply them with 0.1 grams of methamphetamine for $80.
"I can go get it for you if you like," he told them. "What's his name?" one replied. "Mick, Mick and (his partner)," the man said.
The officers told the man they were in a hurry, so he left, went inside a unit and then returned with Mitchell, who supplied them with 0.32 grams of methamphetamine for $100.
The assault took place on the afternoon of December 20, when Mitchell and the victim had been together for two months.
They argued about buying methamphetamine, then she left their unit. Police said she returned about 6.30pm, had sex with Mitchell and then 10 minutes the dispute flared again.
A friend of the victim visited and Mitchell got into an argument with him as well, before bickering again with the woman.
After splashing the fuel, Mitchell dared her to light the cigarette in her mouth before throwing the can still containing fuel at her and saying: "Light it now."
