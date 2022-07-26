AFTER relentless nights sleeping out in the cold among the homeless population at Wilks Park, Aaron and Skye Buschmann have finally found somewhere to call home.
The married couple said it is thanks to the community that they have been able to find a home in Harden, about an hour and 40 minutes northeast of Wagga.
"We're so happy for the first time in a long time," Mr Buschmann said.
Mr and Mrs Buschmann, aged 35 and 27 respectively, had been working in South Australia as gem miners when they decided to move to the Riverina as rent increases rose above what they could afford.
The pair first found themselves living at the Wilks Park campsite, which advertises a maximum stay of 72 hours, in March.
The couple remained living among the park's homeless for almost four months, enduring heavy rainfall that destroyed their belongings and shivering through freezing and dull temperatures.
As a result, the pair suffered significantly, day after day, both mentally and physically.
There were nights when Mr Buschmann, a sufferer of asthma and epilepsy, thought he was going to die, while Mrs Buschmann, who has autism and ADHD, questioned the meaning of life on several occasions.
Mrs Buschmann's mother, who had no way of extending help to the couple as she herself lives with family members, would drive from Victoria to Wagga to check in on her daughter and son-in-law.
Worried about the pair's mental health, Mr Buschmann's mother would sleep in her car beside their tent at Wilks Park.
Now, the pair along with their dog Ned, can start afresh, with a warm and cosy home in the small rural township.
Mr Buschmann said both have work opportunities in Harden and are in good spirits, ready to face a chapter that does not involve sleeping rough.
The large tents Mr and Mrs Buschmann had been living in during their time at Wilks Park remain at the location.
The kind and thoughtful duo left the tent for another homeless resident who had been residing at Wilks Park, giving him a shelter and some means of warmth.
Mr Buschmann said it is all thanks to the "beautiful" people in the Wagga community that he and Mrs Buschmann have managed to get back on their feet.
Having made lifelong friends among the homeless population at Wilks Park, the pair are hoping similar opportunities will be presented to others currently sleeping rough in the near future.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
