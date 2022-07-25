An East Albury teenager who spoke of committing a "massive national tragedy" and shared bomb making information online is being released from jail on a terrorism charge.
Tyler Jakovac, then-18, was arrested on December 9, 2020, hours after posting a photo of his body with the head of a neo-Nazi mass murderer and caption "I'm coming to your local church".
Advertisement
Two days earlier he wrote "I'm actually going to commit a massive national tragedy".
The posts were part of an 11-month run of sharing images of Hitler, the Christchurch mass killer and mass murderer Anders Breivik online, along with vile racial photographs, videos and comments.
In other news
Jakovac, now aged 20, frequently advocated killing Jews, African Americans, Muslims and homosexuals.
In one post in June 2020, he spoke of emptying rounds of bullets into African Americans and "stacking bodies".
"Kill everything you see," he wrote.
"If you're going to end up in prison, make it worth it.
"Kill some n-----s."
Jakovac shared video of Brenton Tarrant's 2019 mass shooting in New Zealand, shared an image of a male with white skin and woman with dark skin with the comments "stomp her monkey head in" and of starting a race war.
The slightly built 20-year-old, who sat with his head in his hands for much of Monday's sentencing in the District Court, was jailed for a maximum of 18 months.
The term was backdated to his arrest, which Judge Mark Buscombe said was time he had already served on remand.
The judge said the verdict would lead to his almost immediate release.
Police had found a copy of Hitler's book Mein Kampf during a search of the chef's East Albury home, along with a photo of Tarrant on his wall.
Other items including military equipment, a hunting knife, a large Nazi flag and arm band, right wing stickers and other objects were located.
Investigators had been tracking the then 18-year-old on various online platforms.
The court heard the online far-right community was a place Jakovac felt recognised.
Advertisement
The offending was confined to the online world, the court heard.
The court heard Jakovac appeared to have softened his views while in custody, but it was unclear if he still held the beliefs.
His mother had concerns he was on the autism spectrum and obsessive views, including on Russian culture and joining the army.
Judge Buscombe said it was unfortunate a 14-month non-parole period and 18-month maximum term had expired, meaning he would be released back into the community without the benefit of support programs or parole.
But he said he should not extend the sentence beyond the required term.
Advertisement
Jakovac did not react when told he would be released.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.