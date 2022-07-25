Former Southern District trainer Andrew Dale finished the season with a bang at Corowa on Monday.
Dale trained four of the eight winners at Corowa to finish a career-best season for the stable on a strong note.
Marwari ($6.00), Chairman's Choice ($12), Shiny Rock ($7.50) and Mojo Music ($2.05) all saluted in a memorable day for the Wangaratta trainer.
Jake Duffy rode the first two, before Billy Owen and four-kilogram claiming apprentice Coriah Keatings got in on the fun.
Dale moved his stable from Albury to Wangaratta three years ago and this season returned his best figures of 36 wins for the season, including 28 in the Southern District.
Dale said the move to Wangaratta has well and truly paid off.
"There are tremendous facilities there," Dale said.
"The ability to work your horses on a regular basis. We have a fibre sand synthetic track, a couple of grass tracks and great facilities there at Wangaratta so it does make a difference.
"I think the most important thing is we've great track riders and good people, good connections and people that support us so that helps doesn't it?
"Full credit to the staff for all their work."
Dale closed the gap in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership to eight in the finish. Mitch Beer claimed his second title with 36 winners, with Dale a clear second on 28.
Among his winners at Corowa was three-year-old Fastnet Rock gelding Shiny Rock, who enjoyed his third win for the stable on Monday.
"I thought we just rode him a little bit too close (last start) and the track was quite heavy and Albury can be a different track," Dale said.
"I said to Billy today, he was a little bit slow away and that probably played into our hands and of course the tempo was on and he got a great run through and it was a great ride from Billy wasn't it?
"I said to the connections who have just recently purchased the horse that I thought he would really improve back on top of the ground, even though we have got a soft track. I'm really pleased for the new owners and it's a good result for the stable."
Chairman's Choice took out the feature of the day, the Upton's Centre Point Irrigation Open Handicap (1400m), his first in that grade.
"That was probably his best win. We'll keep looking after him and finding wet tracks with him," Dale said.
Wagga trainers Wayne Carroll and Michael Travers both enjoyed success.
Carroll and Nick Heywood combined for a win with Salute Again ($8.50), while Travers rode the well-backed Wanda's Legacy ($5.50) to victory.
