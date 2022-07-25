Tumut have put themselves up as a real title contender but have been struck a big blow with confirmation Jed Pearce will miss the rest of the season.
Pearce has missed the last two games due to a knee injury sustained in their big win over Brothers earlier this month but the Blues had held out hope the imposing front rower could still play a role come finals time.
Advertisement
However scans have ruled that out after Pearce was found to have damaged his anterior cruciate ligament as well as medial ligament.
Blues co-coach Lachlan Bristow admitted the loss of Pearce, who won Tumut's best and fairest in their 2019 premiership season, is a big one to deal with.
"It's devastating," Bristow said.
"We were hoping there would be some good news but it's heartbreaking. Not so much for us as a team but more for Jed.
"It's his second ACL and I think that will do him and put him into retirement.
"It is sad to think he'll probably never play for the Blues again as he's been huge for us over the last few years."
READ MORE
Pearce wasn't going to play this season but was lured back to his hometown club in time for their clash with Gundagai in round three.
While they've got the ideal replacement in Jacob Sturt, Bristow knows it is more than just his on-field impact that will be missed in the back end of the season.
"He'll be sadly missed as not only was he unreal for us with his playing ability but it's what he brings off the field as well with his energy, his good vibes and he's just a good person to have around the team and around the club," he said.
"That will be the big attribute of his that will be missing."
With the second half of the split round to come, the new Challenge Cup holders don't play until a clash with Southcity at Harris Park on August 7.
They then tackle Temora at Twickenham the following week before having another bye leading directly into finals.
With the Blues still in fourth, and needing plenty of luck on their side to make up the four-point deficit on the Dragons, Bristow is looking to build off a 24-14 win as they prepare for a tough road to finals.
"We've put a few good wins together, and came awfully close against Gundagai so I definitely think we're on the right track, where we want to be and where I thought we would be when we got some bodies back," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.