Local aged care professionals are calling for visitors to follow stringent safety protocols to help curb a trend of rising COVID case numbers in facilities across the country.
The concern comes as the federal Department of Health and Aged Care reported 1013 active facility outbreaks across Australia over the weekend, up from 857 the previous week and 737 before that.
Despite the recent surge in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, Gumleigh Gardens Hostel care manager Christine Fulthorpe said her facility never ceased its safety protocols.
"We still are RAT testing every day on staff and visitors," she said.
Nationally, the current outbreaks account for 12,596 resident cases and 6938 staff cases.
According to Ms Fulthorpe, aged care facilities like Gumleigh Gardens now face more difficult financial constraints with the federal government ceasing its supply of rapid antigen test kits.
"That's an increased cost to aged care because a couple of cartons of RAT tests can be up to $8000," she said.
"So that was a very good help and took the financial pressure off aged care to ensure the safety of the residents.
"Without that there, it's just a little bit more pressure."
Ms Fulthorpe said government advice to facilities is to less frequently RAT staff members.
"But we would like to continue every day," she said.
Despite clear signage and processes in place intended to protect staff and residents, Ms Fulthorpe said she has encountered visitors willing to argue against having to wear masks or RAT on entry.
"It's good just to remind the community that we're still vulnerable and still at risk and to follow the processes," she said.
"And don't yell at us."
Cooinda Court Aged Care Facility manager Belinda Colgan said her Junee facility reviews its emergency management and infection control plan fortnightly, with a keen eye on local case numbers.
Ms Colgan said the facility's biggest issue remains staffing levels.
"We had no cases at all until the last six months and then it's gone systematically through our staff," she said.
"It's a hypervigilance, that's for sure.
"The effect on staff and residents is it can be just devastating if everybody went down at once."
Although Cooinda Court is currently fully stocked with RAT kits, Ms Colgan said needing to supply them without government aid would be onerous.
"It's going to come to an end and then that's going to be an extra burden on aged care," she said.
"Because the recommendation is that visitors be RAT tested outside the facility - well, they only go so far.
"And we RAT test all staff before every shift even though the recommendation is, I think, every 48 hours."
Despite this continuing protocol, NSW Health recently eased entry requirements by allowing non-vaccinated visitors.
Neither Gumleigh Gardens or Cooinda Court have called on Australian Defence Force members, an emergency service recently extended by the government, but each reported severe staffing difficulties only worsening as regional cases rise.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
