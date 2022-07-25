South Wagga back on top in Mortimer Shield

South Wagga Public School put their name on the Mortimer Shield one more time as the popular competition braces for change.
With non-competitive rugby league set to extend past the current under 12s level next year, how to approach the primary school competition going forward is yet to be determined.
South Wagga Public are no strangers to Mortimer Shield success after winning the competition in 2015, 2016 and 2018 and coach Helen Cooper was thrilled the school was able to get back on top after downing Henschke Primary School 12-0 in Friday's final.
"It was very satisfying," Cooper said.
Nate Williams and Archer Cole crossed for the tries in the final win with Cooper Cottam and Charlie Crowe slotting the conversion attempts.
Captain Cooper Cottam was a strong performer for South Wagga but it was front rower Ethan Harvey who really led the team forward on their way to victory.
"He just led from the front constantly," Cooper said.
"He just did not stop all day."
Meanwhile St Anne's Temora took out the leaguetag title despite having a 4-all draw with Griffith East Public School.
Courtesy of scoring the first try St Anne's were deemed the winners.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
