Charles Sturt University coach Travis Cohalan is refusing to give up on a Farrer League finals berth despite the Bushpigs' hopes taking a severe dent last weekend.
The Bushpigs face arguably the toughest final three-week stretch of any team in the competition and missed an opportunity to jump back to fifth spot on Saturday when suffering a shock 15-point loss to Temora at Nixon Park.
CSU remain in sixth position, just two points behind Barellan, but finish the home and away season with games against East Wagga-Kooringal (home), North Wagga (away) and The Rock-Yerong Creek (home).
Barellan, who themselves only went down to Marrar in the last kick of the game on Saturday, can virtually seal fifth spot with a win over Temora this Saturday at Barellan Sportsground.
Northern Jets are the only other chance of finishing fifth. They too are two points behind Barellan and face Marrar, Temora and East Wagga-Kooringal in the run home.
"It's very disappointing," Cohalan said.
"Full credit to Temora, that's the best they've played all year, they were up for the challenge and they thoroughly deserved their win.
"For us, I suppose, where there's life, there's hope.
"We've got three games left and if we won three, we would make it, I'd suggest, so that will be the focus."
Cohalan said the key will be to regain their consistency throughout games.
"First and foremost we need to get back to playing consistent footy," he said.
"I think the problem for us has been over the last few weeks, we've had little patches in the game, maybe 15-20 minutes each game that's ended up costing us the result.
"So this week against East Wagga, it will be about looking to put four consistent quarters together and if that's good enough to win, it's good enough to win but we just want to get back to being a bit more consistent in game."
Cohalan said the Bushpigs were well aware of the importance of Saturday's game, and the likelihood of a strong response from Temora, given the departure of senior coach Russell Humphrey that week.
In the end, Cohalan said they didn't take their opportunities.
"We spoke about the fact it was obviously a big day for Temora and there's obviously that quirky stat in AFL and country footy as well, when the coach gets sacked, the teams seem to win nearly every week afterwards," he said.
"We turned up ready to go and even at the start of the last quarter, we probably dominated play for the first 10-15 minutes of the last quarter but couldn't hit the scoreboard. We kicked a lot of points and out on the fulls when we had opportunities, we had our opportunities but we just weren't good enough, or efficient enough, to take them."
The positive for CSU is that they should welcome back key personnel this Saturday to face the Hawks at Gumly Oval.
Steve Marsden, Sean Holgate, Jordyn McCullock and potentially Harry Wakefield are all line to return against EWK.
