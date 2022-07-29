Charming home in unbeatable location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Radiating with charm, this traditional solid red-brick home is surrounded by mature manicured gardens on approximately 584-square-metres of land.
"You must be quick to secure this unique and spacious family home in one of the best streets in the area as alert buyers will fight to make it their own," selling agent Paul Irvine said.
"Your family can enjoy nice dinners in the casual meals area with a huge formal lounge room providing ample space to entertain your guests."
The well-equipped kitchen offers an abundance of storage, electric cooktop, electric wall-mounted oven, island bench, dual sink and a walk-in pantry.
"There's another living area or multi-purpose room offering every member of your family can have plenty of privacy and entertaining options," Paul said.
The home is kept comfortable with ducted heating and cooling throughout plus a gas-log fire in the lounge area for additional heating while also offering a relaxed and comfortable ambience.
Slate features in the main bathroom consisting of a bath, separate shower and toilet.
Accommodation needs are met by the four bedrooms which include the main bedroom with walk-in-robe and ensuite.
Additional benefits include high ornate 10-foot ceilings, decorative light fittings and lead-light features.
The neutral colour palette provides a fresh and clean finish which could easily be altered using artwork, decor and furniture. The new owners could also add feature walls or repaint completely to suit their taste.
"The outdoor living area is fantastic with a big, spacious yet easy-to-look-after yard where you can relax and enjoy your cuppa after a busy day at work," Paul said.
"The private outdoor entertaining area is a real treat that ensures that kids of all ages have plenty of space to play and entertain themselves while the adults enjoy a Sunday afternoon barbecue."
There's also an oversized double lock-up garage with internal access and storage facilities.
This impressive home is situated in a brilliant location just two blocks from the main street.
"Boasting an exceptional location, Fox Street speaks for itself," Paul said.
