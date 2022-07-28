All aboard for adventure Advertising Feature

Anchors Away offers audiences a boatload of nautical nonsense giving way to a Maiden Voyage of a very different kind.

The luxurious Sapphire Queen sets sail for destinations most exotic with a load of entertainers, passengers, and staff.



Imagine the amazement of all on board when this majestic lady makes it no further than a few miles just out of Sydney Harbour.



A frustrated Captain works hard to keep his passengers happy whilst waiting to be rescued.

He runs a talent quest on board and invites all to take part, bringing into the spotlight magicians, dancers, singers and some continental talent.

Lee Kennedy, the writer/director of Anchors Away has brought together a wonderful cast of performers of all ages and talents.



The cast includes: Peter Lonsdale, Bob Hitchens, Craig Dixon, Logan Franklin, Balin Willis, Leigh Ladd, Will O'Neill, Margaret Bannister, Lynden Clark, Tamara Dixon, Lynne Holmes, Tracey Lonergan, Susan Pottie, Erin Brown, Antonella Salvestro, Fay Walters, Robyn Willis, Emma Rush and Catherine Peters.

Many popular musical numbers feature in the show plus a finale with a sing along.

The musical direction is in the very experienced hands of Nicky Rosengren and Julian Smith is the assistant to the Director.

A feature of the show will be a surprise performance by some guest tap dancers who joined by members of the cast will really rock the boat.



Chris Kanck the master of set construction has delivered, together with Lee Kennedy a stunning set making the navigation of this show on the ocean waves a spectacle.

The Sapphire Queen sets sail on August 7 at 2 pm.



Amidst cheering of the crowd, the singing of the sailor boys and the zingy taste of a lavish cocktail.

Anchors Away opens on Sunday August 7 in the Basement Theatre and runs every Sunday in August at 2pm and two evenings at 7.30pm.

Anchors Away is a Wagga School Of Arts Production (SoACT) and is proudly supported by Ladex Constructions.

