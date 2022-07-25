Education should not be used for political point scoring | Ray's Reasoning

Recent times have seen many public sector workers having to resort to strike action to try and bring about government action to resolve the problems they face.
I'm thinking of teachers, nurses, paramedics, train drivers and so forth.
Advertisement
Their many grievances include under-resourcing, and salaries that haven't come anywhere near keeping pace with inflation.
Today, I'll focus on education, because, in stark contrast to all the noise from Dutton et al, this important policy area has been very seriously neglected.
The outcomes have been most disturbing.
Our schools have slid down global league tables in academic performance.
The latest data I have seen suggests we rank about 16th in reading, 17th in science and 29th in maths.
Our universities are mostly in serious decline, having lost much of their funding under the impact of the pandemic.
The decline is in part because of a teacher shortage.
"Why is the teacher shortage occurring? Ultimately, it's because our education system is operating under a business model which treats students and parents as customers and teachers as expendable workers expected to function as told, rather than as autonomous professionals tasked with the unique and complex responsibility of guiding young people's learning" wrote the Guardian Australia.
Experts have been pointing to an impending crisis in classrooms across the country for years.
Australian Catholic University senior research fellow Dr Jessica Holloway told The New Daily, "We're seeing teacher shortages worldwide. It's actually dangerous if we don't acknowledge it for what it is, because we are at a crisis point. And that's pre-COVID".
Australian teachers are leaving classrooms due to low pay and high workloads, "not only to strike, but leaving the profession entirely", according to Dr Holloway.
More than three-quarters of teachers told Monash University researchers that their workload was unmanageable. In response to the crisis, the NSW government this month proposed teachers be paid based on their students' performance.
Decades of evidence suggest performance pay actually reduces performance by increasing competition between teachers and reducing collaboration and morale, Dr Holloway said.
Federally, the new Labor government has promised $50 million in cash incentives to attract high achievers to study teaching.
But experts say focusing on recruitment rather than retention is short-sighted, and does nothing to deal with the problems that are forcing teachers to leave in droves.
The situation hasn't been helped by the way the Lib/Nats coalition has weaponised education.
Peter Dutton has recently announced he intends to make education a defining issue for his rebuild and reset of the Liberal Party.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, his focus is completely ignorant of the challenges faced by both teachers and students. It is very narrow, promising to redraft the national curriculum.
He is attempting a soft adaptation of right-wing American thinking on values, culture, race and gender wars, and the like.
To be clear, Dutton is not interested in genuine education reform but rather just an exercise in the hope of attracting some more extreme right-wing representation to the party, as former Liberal leader John Hewson pointed out in The Saturday Paper.
At the other end of the education spectrum, the need for reform of the university sector became conspicuously apparent as a result of Scott Morrison's personal prejudices against it.
Mehreen Faruqi, Greens Education spokesperson and federal senator for NSW pointed the way by announcing a campaign to "Wipe all student debt and make education free".
Wiping every last cent of student debt is an investment of $60.7 billion.
Advertisement
This is less than one-third of the cost of the Liberals' stage three tax cuts, which the Greens oppose.
Senator Faruqi is not confining her campaign to universities.
She points out that "A truly equal education system must start with free universal early childhood education".
Early learning and care should be recognised as a critical part of a child's development.
Finally, a vast majority of our public schools remain underfunded while private schools are grossly overfunded as the Liberal government keeps handing them cash bonanzas. The most recent budget reduced public school funding by $559 million, while increasing private school funding by more than $2 billion. This is just obscene.
The Liberals' privatisation and cost-cutting agenda has left public education under-funded and under-resourced. We must build a system that puts people before profit.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.