Young takes crucial win to move back into fifth

Young have given their chances of playing finals footy a big boost after taking a narrow win over Tumut on Saturday.
The Cherrypickers, who won the last leaguetag title in the shortened 2020 season, came into the clash one point behind the Blues on the ladder but never trailed in the clash at Twickenham.
Coach Andrew Smith was thrilled to take a 10-6 victory.
"It was a do-or-die game with them one point ahead of us," Smith said.
"For both of us it was a must-win game but we stood up for the occasion.
"Hopefully now we can play semi-finals footy with this win."
An intercept try to Mollie Hogan got Young on the front foot.
Tumut were able to level things up with four minutes left in the first half as a break from Elise Smith put Emma Patterson into space on the wing and she raced away to score.
With things level at the break both teams struggled to get a real attacking opportunities however Young was able to break the deadlock as Josie Tiedemann broke through the Blues defence and raced 50 metres to score what would be the winner.
Tiedemann was among the best for the 'Pickers with some good defence at the back as crucial throughout the clash.
"It's not just about scoring tries, it's about saving them too," Smith said.
"She got one of each while Mollie Hogan was excellent but all the girls just dug deep."
Young are now one point ahead of Tumut in the battle for fifth with three rounds to go.
Meanwhile Junee brought up their third win of the season after keeping Gundagai scoreless at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Georgia Carroll scored four tries to set up the 24-0 victory.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
