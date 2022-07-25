COOTAMUNDRA had a couple of reasons to celebrate their breakthrough victory against Henwood Park on Sunday.
The Strikers enjoyed their first win of the Pascoe Cup season with a 5-2 victory over the Hawks at O'Connor Park, ensuring club stalwart Steve Armstrong's 250th game for the club was a winning one.
Armstrong got in on the fun and found the back of the net in the special win.
"Steve Armstrong scored in his 250th game for the club, and that was icing on the cake," Cootamundra coach Mick Godbier said.
Henwood Park, who were still in finals contention, went 1-0 up over Cootamundra before the Strikers hit-back with five consecutive goals.
Godbier said it was a special win for the club.
"It was very exciting times after the game and in the sheds to celebrate the win with the boys and sing our song," he said.
"It's been a work in progress for a long time and I've always said it hasn't been about winning games of football for me, it's been about developing these young kids and giving them an opportunity to play at the highest level they can and (Sunday) was very satisfying."
Godbier believes getting their best team on the paddock was pivotal in the victory.
"I've been back last year and this year and the frustrating thing is we've got good footballers in Cootamundra, just getting them all at the one place and the one time has been a battle," he said.
"(Sunday) was probably the first time I've been able to put a side on the paddock that I want to put on the paddock, that's with all our players available. That was a big key to our success.
"And to be honest, as soon as the full time whistle blew against Leeton last Sunday, I was focused on this game against Henwood Park. I knew the players I had available and I said to my manager Mick Symons, I've just got a feeling about next week against Henwood Park, it made those feelings pretty good (on Sunday)."
Aside from Armstrong, Josh Purtell scored a brace, while Will English and Brenton Forsyth also found the back of the net in the win.
Both teams lost a player to red cards late in the game.
Godbier hopes Cootamundra can build on the win and look to continue their improvement over the remaining five rounds.
"The pleasing thing from a coach is that you look at round one and I'm pretty sure the score against those guys was 10-1. They absolutely pumped us," he said.
"Hanwood from Griffith pumped us 18-0, they beat us 8-0 in round two so there's a 10-goal turnaround, we're slowly making tracks, it's been impressive, I'm impressed with the group of players that we've got, we've just got to keep going."
