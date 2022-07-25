Tight win sets up big battle for minor premiership

A big comeback from Waratahs has set up an intriguing race for the minor premiership in the Southern Inland women's competition.
While initially credited as a draw, Waratahs overturned a half-time deficit to take a 24-22 win over Ag College at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It sees them sit in third but there's only four points separating the top three teams.
CSU, who had a bye, are on top of the ladder on 44 points while Griffith, who also didn't play on the weekend, are just two points adrift.
Waratahs are a further two points behind but they've now four points clear of Ag College.
Griffith takes on Aggies on Saturday while Waratahs and CSU will face off in the final round of the season on August 13.
Waratahs coach Mark Macarthur believes both results will be crucial heading into finals.
"There's a bit of a fight for to be minor premiers, there's no guarantee who is going to get it and will come down to that last round," Macarthur said.
"It's going to be a really tough finals and whatever team turns up on the day it will be their day."
After getting the better of Waratahs in a tight clash earlier in the season, Ag College came out firing on Saturday.
They went out to a 17-7 lead at half-time before Waratahs were able to turn things around.
Waratahs scored three quick tries to get themselves in much better shape before Aggies crossed late and had a chance to level things.
Macarthur was impressed with how the side's forward pack helped change the momentum of the clash.
"The first 20 minutes we played uncharacertistically, I think we got a little bit flustered and went away from what we have been doing in the last couple of weeks but after a half-time chat we were able to realign ourselves, come back and take the win," he said.
"We took the ball forward a lot more, were a bit more aggressive around the middle of the park which allowed us to do what we needed to do.
"It was a good second half."
Waratahs now have the week off before taking on winless Leeton before their big clash with CSU.
Meanwhile Wagga City brought up their fifth win of the season with a 25-15 win over Albury.
They've reduced the gap to 10 points on Ag College but have played one more game.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
