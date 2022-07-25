The Daily Advertiser

Barilaro in street scuffle with cameraman

Updated July 25 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:22am
Police are investigating a run-in between former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and a TV crew. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

A confrontation between former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and a television cameraman outside a Sydney bar is being investigated by police.

