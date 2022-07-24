SOUTH Wagga coach Andy Heller believes the Warriors are well-placed to take on an important three week period after another victory at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Take out the game South Wagga lost their points for an administrative error and the Warriors have now won their last six games to establish themselves firmly in the Pascoe Cup top four.
Their latest victory was a 5-1 win over Tolland on Sunday, getting one back on the Wolves for earlier in the year when South Wagga went down in a controversial clash.
Faisal Sulaiman was the star of South Wagga's latest win, scoring four goals in an impressive display. Nick Forsyth got the fifth with a nice header off a free kick.
Maan Patel scored Tolland's one goal with a cracking strike not long before half-time.
Heller was pleased with the performance.
"Really happy. We got it done pretty early. They scored and had a five minute spell and then we managed to get back into it, so that was good," Heller said.
He was happy to settle the score from earlier in the year.
"Absolutely. We felt like we did enough last time but some incidents made that a little harder," Heller said.
"We didn't have that problem today. It was still a fiery game but Tarran did a fantastic job and kept control of the game and allowed it to play properly."
South Wagga now take on the three fellow top four teams - Hanwood, Leeton United and Lake Albert - over the next three weeks.
Heller could not be happier with his squad heading into the crunch period.
"We go into the run where we play Hanwood, Leeton and Lake and we're sitting pretty in the top four in both grades (first and reserves)," he said.
"We picked up points in the first round and we've kicked on and improved so you'd assume we would be able to do the same again this time.
"We're not really expecting that we're particularly far from away from any of those three. We've kicked on a gear in both grades and have that momentum now so it's important to take that into the next games."
Heller believes South Wagga have got into winning habits as well, an important factor given where the Warriors have come from.
"It's not like we're having those frustrating draws which we were at the start of the season. Whereas now we're just winning games," he said.
"Like last week against Young, they were a really strong team in both grades and we ground out the wins and when you're in that mentality of winning and you have tough game, you still can get the result."
Heller is also happy to have his strikers in good touch heading into the games.
"Faisal got four today, he had a fanatstic game. So there's confident all across our top line, they're all scoring goals, they're all enjoying their footy and going into Hanwood, that's what you want," he said.
