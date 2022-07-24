Wagga's homelessness crisis will only get worse unless the NSW government fully commits to providing adequate levels of social housing, according to experts.
The city's St Vincent de Paul branch president Peter Burgess said much of the current crisis, which includes a number of people sleeping rough at Wilks Park, can be linked to the lack of social housing in the area.
Advertisement
"The only solution is a long-term one," Mr Burgess said.
"Ultimately the fix is what we are going to do about housing for people.
"The whole housing situation, Wagga, Griffith, right across the state, there's a shortage of affordable housing, of social housing."
There are 496 individuals and families on the waiting list for social housing in Wagga, as of June 30, with a wait time of two to five years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bronnie Pieper spoke with The Daily Advertiser after experiencing homelessness, at the age of 21, in October 2020.
Ms Pieper has been waiting for social housing since and is currently living with her boyfriend's parents.
After a period living in Sydney, she moved back home to Wagga recently and is currently struggling to find employment, which makes it difficult for her to find accommodation.
"At the moment we're applying for everything and anything as we're urgently needing a place, this is only temporary accommodation," she said.
"My name is on the [social housing] list and has been since I was homeless. I still haven't heard anything back from housing ... they just explain that there's a wait time [when I call]."
Ms Pieper said she was worried she might end up sleeping rough once more.
"Anything could happen, within a day I could end up being homeless again," the 23-year-old said.
The recent state budget allocated $18.5 million to the Wagga electorate for social housing.
According to the Department of Communities and Justice, $2.8 million of that will go towards capital upgrades and $15.7 million is for new supply.
However, that figure will only produce 74 individual dwellings over three years.
Advertisement
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation owns 1184 social housing properties in Wagga, as of July 1.
Tenants' Union of NSW policy and advocacy manager Jemima Mowbray said the problem will get worse if the government does not address the housing gap.
"We do not have enough public and community housing for the need that's out there," she said.
"In Wagga there is a two-to-five year wait time, but those wait times can go up to 10 years plus in many of the metro areas. I wouldn't be surprised if regionally you'll be seeing 10-year wait lists."
Dr Mowbray said it is not as easy as sitting in your private rental while you wait five years for social housing, cost of living pressures are forcing people out onto the streets during that time.
"It's just that people can't make ends meet in the private rental they're in while they wait for public housing, it's that they're literally being pushed out into homelessness," she said.
Advertisement
The recent census data shows that renting is on the rise and nowhere more than NSW, but public and community housing as a proportion is declining, she said.
"The number of homes that are available in social housing are going down but the need is growing," Dr Mowbray said.
Dr Mowbray said that there is a direct link between the social housing shortage and the overall dearth of housing across the state.
"Astronomical" rent increases across the regions have been caused by a lack of housing, pricing lower income people out of the private market, which then leads to added stress on the social housing system.
"If the government builds more public and community housing, you actually see the impact of that flow through into the lower end of the private rental market," she said.
"It takes some of the pressure off the private rental market which actually means you wouldn't see the same tight market and the competition at the lower ends."
Advertisement
Even with recent funding announcements for the problem, Dr Mowbray said there is still a huge gap between what's required and what's being delivered.
"We don't think that enough money has been invested ... It's worth noting, the waiting list, we use it as an indication of how much need there is, but the waiting list doesn't reflect the full needs within the community."
A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said the recent state budget provided $37 million to "build on the success of the Together Home Transition Program to increase housing supply in NSW", allowing for 120 new social housing dwellings to be built across the state to "counter homelessness".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.