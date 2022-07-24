LAKE Albert bounced back to the winner's list with a 4-1 win over Young on Sunday.
Two goals each to Jaiden Watson and Fawaz Shani Baqi helped Lake Albert consolidate their spot in the Pascoe Cup top four with a win at Rawlings Park.
It was all the Sharks early and Watson got on the board when he finished off a nice cross from Tom Saunders.
Shani Baqi made it 2-0 when he swooped on a chance inside the box in the 35th minute, before Young got one back as Adam Galvin finished off a nice pass from Clancy Hislop.
The Lions came hard at Lake Albert after half-time as they chased an equaliser but the Sharks held them out and soon sealed the win through goals to Shani Baqi and Watson.
It was a solid response from the third-placed Sharks after last week's 6-0 thumping from Hanwood but co-coach Chris Ayton was still not impressed.
"It was (a good response) but I wouldn't say it was a convincing one though," Ayton said.
"The first 35 minutes we dominated it but I think after that it was a bit of ping pong.
"The goals are going in, which is a bonus, but it's really not that convincing for me.
"We'll take the result, the first 35 I thought we played really well, they pinned one down our end, and from there it started to go a bit pair shaped. There were patches in the second half that we done well and the goals were going in but for me there's a lot of work to do there."
Ayton believes the state of the Rawlings Park pitches, and others throughout the region, aren't helping.
"At the moment, the pitches aren't great to play on," he said.
"I'm going to put a lot down to the pitches, there's not a lot you can do about it but they've got to deal with it too and they managed to pull it down and play footy so we need to be doing the same."
Meantime, Cootamundra registered their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Henwood Park.
Lake Albert 4 d Young 1
South Wagga 5 d Tolland 1
Cootamundra 5 d Henwood Park 2
Hanwood 5 d Wagga United 1
Leeton United 3 d Tumut 1
