A strong start to the second half has seen Narrandera come away with the Community Cup premiership on Saturday in Barellan.
In front of a huge crowd at the Barellan Sportsground, the Lizards scored two quick tries in the second half and then held on under extreme pressure to take the premiership with a 20-14 victory over Ivanhoe.
The Roosters had to come the long way to the final after finishing minor premiers and were able to score first when, off the back of forcing a repeat set, Mark Huntly was able to barge over the line.
Narrandera looked to have answered quickly, but Kane Simpson was pushed into touch before he got the ball down, but they made the most of their offensive pressure soon after as a pass back on the inside from Jack Cooper sent Bodean Tereva over.
Ivanhoe were able to take a narrow lead into halftime as after a high tackle from Malek Afuamua, Victor Ward kicked the penalty goal to make it 8-6 at the break.
The Lizards needed a response, and captain Kye Longford said it was a pretty simple message at the break.
"We were our own worst enemy at times, and we just needed to complete our sets and not give away penalties," he said.
"We just needed to play the football we knew we could and keep our heads."
They made just the start Longford was looking for as off the back of a bomb, Brody Williams was able to score to give the Lizards the lead for the first time in the match before Cooper made a 60-metre break to push that lead out to 14-8.
Ivanhoe wasn't going down without a fight and was able to convert their attacking pressure into points with Patrick Little getting over, and the successful conversion from Ward saw the scores locked at 14-all with 11 minutes to go.
The Lizards were able to make the breakthrough and take the lead as Afuamua dived on a grubber in behind from Clinton Green, and with Kane Simpson's successful conversion, they had a six-point lead with six minutes remaining.
Ivanhoe had one last chance as they made a break down the left, but the final pass went down, and Narrandera was able to hold on for a 20-14 win. It was a good day for the Lizards, with their ladies taking out the Women's 9s final with a 16-0 win over Goolgowi.
