A Jacob Ochieng penalty guides Wagga City Wanderers to a 1-0 win over Brindabella Blues

By Matt Malone
Updated July 24 2022 - 9:16am, first published 3:30am
ON THE BOARD: Jacob Ochieng (right) converted a penalty to give Wagga City Wanderers a 1-0 win over Brindabella on Saturday.

Wagga City Wanderers have stormed into the CPL top four after a 1-0 win over Brindabella Blues on Saturday.

