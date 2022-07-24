Wagga City Wanderers have stormed into the CPL top four after a 1-0 win over Brindabella Blues on Saturday.
The Wanderers strung together their third consecutive victory, again over a team higher on the ladder as they backed up last week's big win over Tuggeranong United with a 1-0 win at Gissing Oval.
Again the Wanderers' win came via the penalty spot. After three last week, the lone goal of the game came courtesy of Jacob Ocheing from the spot in the 21st minute.
From there, both teams defences worked desperately to keep their team in the game as the Wanderers held on for a 1-0 victory.
The win puts the Wanderers into third spot on the ladder, for now, with the fifth-placed Canberra White Eagles, who they face this weekend, still having a game in hand.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard was thrilled to claim another big scalp.
"It's awesome. It was always going to be a big game. I keep saying, I talk to the boys and say the next game is going to be one of the most important, we've been saying it for a while but it was again on Saturday," Leonard said.
"Obviously against Tuggeranong, the best we thought is that we might be able to seal a point but we went above and beyond, and we always knew it was going to be tough against Brindabella because they've been going well and it was a tough one and the boys come through and stuck at it.
"They didn't play their best in the first 40 but found themselves a goal up thanks to a penalty and it was just a dire struggle, the second half, both teams throwing everything at each other. It was awesome.
"To get the points against those guys was always going to be a big ask, even at home, so I'm stoked with their efforts."
The Wanderers back four of Kyle Yeates, Josh Timothy-Nesbitt, Pat Okot and Logan Flanagan, along with keeper Tim Kross, were brilliant in keeping a clean sheet.
"The boys have been super solid and yesterday was no different," Leonard said.
"The four of them were super solid and it's nice to have a consistent four, it's the same as any code, you get to know each other and that's crucial and they're getting that."
With the Wanderers now moving inside the top four, it makes the goal of playing finals very real with just seven rounds remaining.
"It does. 100 per cent it does. It's one of those tricky ones, you don't want to get ahead of yourself of course," Leonard said.
"We know we owe White Eagles something, they've given us that touch up last round and beat us in the first, even though it was a bit tighter, so that's our next challenge and if that takes care of itself and we keep taking points then we're going to be darn close aren't we?
"I'm super pleased for the guys, they're working so hard, their ability to be flexible, for a young group, they're an exceptionally good group of boys."
Canberra White Eagles were responsible for the Wanderers' worst performance of the season when they went down 8-0 at the end of May.
They also went down to them 4-2 in the opening round.
Both games were in Canberra and this will be White Eagles' first trip to Gissing Oval this year.
