The Daily Advertiser

Griffith claim third victory of the year after defeating Turvey Park by 28 points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 23 2022 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FANTASTIC: James Toscan kicked four goals for the Swans in their 28-point win over the Bulldogs.

Griffith have secured their third win of the season after beating Turvey Park by 28-points at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.