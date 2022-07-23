Griffith have secured their third win of the season after beating Turvey Park by 28-points at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields.
After a tight first quarter, the Swans kicked eight goals to two in the second and eventually ran out 14.5 (89) to 9.7 (61) victors over the Bulldogs.
Swans coach Greg Dryer was thrilled to get the win after a couple of good performances against Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in recent weeks.
"I've felt we've played well the last couple of weeks against Collingullie and Ganmain," Dryer said.
"Obviously they had just a bit too much class for us but the boys have competed well.
"We had a good game against Turvey in the first round so there was an opportunity if we could string it together for a four quarter effort and we managed to play pretty well."
After a dominant second quarter, the Swans went into the halftime break with a 35-point lead however they had to repel a strong Bulldogs side during the second half.
"The third quarter Turvey really pressed," Dryer said.
"Obviously they've got finals to build for so they were coming really hard at us.
"We didn't score but we kept them to two goals."
The win is undoubtedly the best of the Swans season and gives the Swans confidence that they are able to match finals quality opponents.
"They are going to play finals and we've actually challenged them and come away with a win," Dryer said.
"That bottom half of the finals we are probably competitive enough if we can find our consistency, which is what we've been searching for."
Dryer praised his midfield for their performance in the second quarter with their dominance allowing the Swans to take control of the game in the first half.
"I thought the midfield really dominated," he said.
"We spoke about just having the confidence to back yourself in and they did that and they combined really well.
"We were pretty slick out of the middle from the centre bounce with a quick handball and then we got someone on the move."
There was a number of outstanding performances from the Swans with Taine Moraschi clearly best on ground after a fantastic game.
"Taine Moraschi who played through the midfield was our best player of the day," Dryer said.
"His pace and just his explosive play out of the middle was great.
"I thought Nick Conlan who played at centre half back for us on a big opponent did really well.
"Sam Foley on a half back flank really gave us that run and momentum and Jamie Best at fullback was solid again.
"There was a lot of contributors today because it was probably our best game all year."
Full time
Griffith 3.4 11.4 11.4 14.5 (89)
Turvey Park 3.2 5.5 7.7 9.8 (61)
GOALS: Griffith: J.Toscan 4, J.Nancarrow 3, K.Spencer 3, J.Summers 1, O.Bartter 1, J.Rowston 1, S.Daniel 1; Turvey Park: C.Baxter 2, J.Glanvill 2, B.Wallett 2, E.Grigg 1, A.Emery 1, C.Dooley 1
BEST: Griffith: T.Moraschi, N.Conlan, S.Foley, K.Spencer, J.Rowston, J.Summers; Turvey Park: S.Jones, E.Grigg, C.Dooley, D.Irvine, L.Mazzocchi, A.Emery
