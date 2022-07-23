Wagga Tigers have handed Narrandera their second big loss in a row after defeating the Eagles by 102-points at Robertson Oval.
The Tigers kicked six goals to none during the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 20.12 (132) to 4.6 (30) victory over the Eagles.
Advertisement
Nathan Cooke was a clear best on ground for the Tigers kicking seven goals while the returning Jesse Manton kicked four.
The win is the Tigers fourth of the year and sees them now jump Narrandera into sixth spot on the Riverina League ladder.
With four rounds remaining the victory will give the developing Tigers side a lot of confidence with clashes against Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Griffith, Turvey Park and Leeton-Whitton to round out the home and away season.
Shaun Flanigan was one of the Tigers best in his return game from a head knock while Murray Stephenson, Manton and Ignatius Lyons were also impressive.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Full time
Wagga Tigers 6.3 10.5 12.9 20.12 (132)
Narrandera 0.2 1.4 3.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: N.Cooke 7, J.MANTON 4, C.Pavitt 3, W.Morley 2, J.Lucas 2, M.Stephenson 1, J.Larwood 1; Narrandera: L.Mckay 3, H.Odgers 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: N.Cooke, S.Flanigan, M.Stephenson, J.MANTON, I.Lyons, A.Singh; Narrandera: B.Hutchison, L.Mckay, J.Smith, D.Quilter, L.Mckay, S.Quilter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.