Temora celebrated one of their proudest wins by ending a tumultuous week with an uplifting 15-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
The Kangaroos overcame the disruptive departure of coach Russell Humphrey and kicked off Dallas McKelvie's time in perfect fashion with a 11.12 (78) to 9.9 (63) win at Nixon Park.
Teenage talent Joe Morton was the hero with a six-goal haul as the Kangaroos stood up to the Bushpigs challenge and recorded their first win in 11 weeks, lifting themselves from the bottom of the ladder in the process.
Having stormed to an 18-point half-time lead, Temora had their mettle tested as CSU closed within two points at the final change.
But with a strong home crowd behind them, Temora booted three goals to one in the final term to run away with a famous victory.
Temora co-captain Gus McRae said the playing group were purely happy to experience that winning feeling again.
"It's been a bit of a different week but everyone pulled through and everyone played real well," McRae said.
"I think it's been a full round since we had a winning game so it's just good to be back having that winning feeling.
"Dal took it on, he's been pretty keen about it all week and got all the boys back together, I suppose, we had a really good vibe during the week and it all went from there I guess."
Sam Jensen's return was significant and he made a big impact in his first game for a couple of months, while Jack Cullen had an outstanding game in the ruck.
Morton was the other standout with six goals, backing up after playing under 17s the night before.
"We had a few blokes come back in. Sam Jensen, he was unreal today," McRae said.
"I guess we had nothing to lose and a point to prove as well.
"Everyone pulled through and played well. The whole team put in a good effort and there was a bit of hunger back in there too."
McRae was pleased the way the young Temora group stood tall when challenged by CSU, who were playing to move back into the top five.
"There was a couple of quarters where they kicked the first goal or the first two goals and in previous games, that would probably be the end of it and we would come in down four goals but we stuck it to them and kept fighting away," he said.
"It was good to show some character and not just give up, which would have been pretty easy to do."
McRae said while it had been a difficult week for the group, it was also an opportunity to galvanise and work towards a strong finish to the year.
"On Tuesday, we said it is what it is. There's nothing we can do about it now," he said.
"Dal got us all together and said we've got four weeks left to prove to everyone we're a good footy side. I think that's been the main focus. Everyone's got on board and getting right around Dal, Gilly and a few of the other boys who are helping out.
"The older boys bought us in and told us the wheel would turn. Every club goes through it, you go through the lows and the highs, that's just part of the season I guess. Hopefully we can finish off the season and end on a high. Show everyone what we're capable of."
The only disappointing news for Temora was a broken collarbone to Jacob Block.
While it was a proud day for Temora, the loss could cost CSU a spot in finals. They remain sixth, just two points outside the top five but finish the year with games against East Wagga-Kooringal, North Wagga and The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 2.5 7.8 8.8 11.12 (78)
CSU Bushpigs 3.1 5.2 8.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: J.Morton 6, B.Moye 2, S.Jensen 1, T.Shea 1, J.Bowditch 1; CSU Bushpigs: H.Turner 2, B.Browning 1, J.Collingridge 1, W.Archibald 1, J.Ladd 1, L.Moore 1, J.Steel 1, A.Dickins 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: J.Cullen, I.Reardon, J.Morton, P.Walker, N.Stimson, A.McRae; CSU Bushpigs: A.Dickins, W.Archibald, H.Turner, L.Moore, M.Findlay, N.Myers.
