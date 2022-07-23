Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have won their fifth game in a row after defeating Leeton-Whitton by 53-points.
The Goannas kicked seven goals to one during a dominant second half to set up the 12.14 (86) to 5.3 (33) victory over the Crows.
Advertisement
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe described the game as underwhelming but still felt his side could take a lot out of the contest.
"It did feel a bit underwhelming," Rowe said.
"Leeton did bring a high work rate and they certainly ran pretty hard.
"They were very willing to compete which is a credit to them in a year where they are obviously developing a lot of players.
"But even though it was underwhelming it was a case of still being rather happy with how the game unfolded."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Crows stuck with the Goannas throughout the first half with Rowe admitting that it took a while for his side to get into the game and start to play some of the football they have been producing the last few weeks.
"I think in the early stages of the game we were very messy with ball in hand," he said.
"But as the game wore on, our work rate was much better and we were providing the ball carrier with options.
"We started to kick the footy to the advantage side going inside forward 50 which was much better as well.
"Once we started to do that it complimented what was already a strong defensive game from us."
Ben Halse made his long-awaited debut for the Goannas today with Rowe pleased with how the key defender performed in his first game of competitive footy since the end of 2020.
"We have definitely set the bar really low for Halsey to start with," he said.
"The reality is that he has missed two years of footy.
"We just let him tick over today and we rotated him through the bench for a fair chunk of every quarter.
"But he was terrific."
Advertisement
The addition of Halse to an already strong Goannas back six is something that has Rowe excited as they enter the final rounds before finals.
"Our back line was noticeably much better organised with his influence," he said.
"He knows when to come off his man and when to compete, spoil and intercept.
"There is no question that his footy will build into being a really big part of what we do at the back end of the season."
MCUE now sits third on the ladder following today's win and Rowe is glad for his side to be in the position they are in following what has been a challenging season.
"We've had so many challenges and obstacles this season," he said.
Advertisement
"At times we were getting challenged beyond anything that we anticipated coming into the season.
"But we are getting through the gears now for sure and we are getting some stability and continuity within our group."
Full time
MCUE 2.3 5.4 9.8 12.14 (86)
Leeton Whitton 1.0 4.1 4.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: MCUE: T.Castles 3, J.Male 2, F.Collins 1, H.Dew 1, B.Ambler 1, J.Scott 1, T.KEOGH 1, J.Whitley 1, N.Foley 1; Leeton Whitton: N.Ryan 2, T.Groves 1, J.Favell 1, H.Steele 1
Advertisement
BEST: MCUE: N.Foley, C.Palombi, N.Collins, J.Male, P.Killalea, H.Collins; Leeton Whitton: T.Groves, T.Meline, N.Ryan, D.Hillam, A.Crelley, R.Bradshaw
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.