East Wagga-Kooringal enjoyed their biggest win of the season with an 82-point thrashing of Coleambally on Saturday.
The Hawks piled on 23 goals in a high-scoring affair, with Jarrad Boumann booting seven and Jarrod Turner six in the 23.10 (148) to 10.6 (66) victory at Gumly Oval.
A six-goal opening term set the tone for the Hawks, who had opened up a 46-point lead by half-time.
They then produced a seven-goal third term to put the game beyond doubt.
The Hawks had struggled for avenues to goal over the past couple of months so EWK coach Matt Hard was happy to see plenty of goals from his team.
"Definitely. It was good. It was an even spread," Hard said.
"I think Bowy got on the end of a few and obviously Turner got a few as well but it was more just about the way we played. I was really happy with our attack and pressure on the ball carrier.
"We were able to get our hands on the footy and we used it quite well today. I was happy in that sense of the word.
"Obviously it's an important four points."
There was no shortage of good players for the Hawks with Jeremy Piercy, Boumann, Turner, Harry Fitzsimmons, Nick Curran, Kyle North-Flanagan and Brocke Argus all shining.
Max and Luke Hilliers were Coleambally's best, while Blake Argus continued his good form with another five goals.
The loss put the Blues back on the bottom of the Farrer League ladder.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 6.4 11.5 18.6 23.10 (148)
Coleambally Blues 2.0 4.1 8.5 10.6 (66)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 7, J.Turner 6, B.Argus 4, J.Beets 2, D.McCarthy 2, R.Bourne 1, H.Northey 1; Coleambally Blues: B.Argus 5, J.Hodge 3, L.Hillier 1, T.Clark 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Piercy, J.Boumann, J.Turner, B.Argus, N.Curran, H.Fitzsimmons; Coleambally Blues: M.Hillier, L.Hillier, J.Buchanan, B.Argus, T.Mannes, C.Steele
