I wonder about the council wanting cats to be on a leash when they are outside.
Is council really aiming at a ban on cats?
It's happened before.
In medieval times, cats were feared as agents of the devil!
At medievalists.net, it says that people believed that the devil could transform himself into a black cat.
Witches, too, were said to be able to shape-shift into cats, which led to Pope Innocent VIII declaring in 1484 that "the cat was the devil's favourite animal and idol of all witches".
Cats were persecuted, even burned alive.
Of course, plagues of rodents saw cats suddenly regain favour. Recent mouse plagues are a reminder.
The leash idea is silly.
Cats are not dogs.
They are very private animals. Dogs are social, but cats hate meeting another cat.
Cats don't like meeting strangers.
They live in their own private world.
Cats are known wanderers.
A recent television series followed cats via cameras attached to their bodies.
This English study found that each cat had its own daily trail, sometimes some distance from home.
Cats are free spirits.
They don't obey instructions like a dog would. So, the saying, "Like herding cats", describes a near-impossible task.
Another saying is: "Dogs have owners, cats have servants".
A University of Sussex study has shown what every cat owner has always known; you don't control your cat; your cat controls you!
We obey, because cats reward us by being very loyal friends, but most importantly, they provide life-long love to children.
A child being devoted to a kitten is learning unconditional love and care, 24 hours a day, preparation for loving someone for life.
Every cat is different. Every cat rewards in its own way.
Those English studies showed that a kitten has to have human contact almost from day one if it is going to grow into a cuddly animal.
Aloof cats perhaps were not petted as they were growing up, but with persistence, they will become loyal and cuddly.
A much-loved cat that lives at our house came from a hay shed in Ariah Park as a half-grown cat, tame, but not domesticated.
In her early years with us, she wore a little collar with a bell.
We didn't mind when she brought home those feral black starlings that make a mess in the garden, but we had to protect the wrens and top-knotted pigeons that gather in our yard to eat the leftovers scattered by the cockeys and lorikeets under the food tray.
Of course, she is now used to being fed, so the inbuilt urge to kill is somewhat muted.
She no longer needs the bell.
She walks out the back door, looks at the birds and wanders on.
But mice?
Almost every day, it seems, she'll bring at least one mouse to the back door to show us.
She disappears once we've praised enough, but then feels entitled to come inside and sleep it off.
Vermin eradication is often overlooked as an important task for cats.
Hunting comes naturally, and so does mouse killing, even when not hungry.
But let me finish with a sad cat story.
Our very old cat Ginger got to the stage where he couldn't eat, surviving only on milk. The vet declared that he was suffering, and you can guess the rest.
Ginger had been cuddled by everyone from the time he was a kitten.
Yes, he loved being indoors when someone was home. He loved company, joining us on the lounge, curled up on someone's lap, sleeping at the bottom of a kid's bed.
Ginger had known our grandkids as babies, so as they grew up, he would seek them out first.
Always gentle, he loved to purr for the kids. A true children's animal.
But would he have accepted being on a leash?
Maybe a solution for inner-city multi-storey units, but not here in Wagga.
Country homes have mice and rats breeding nearby. Our very cuddly (mice killing) cats are an important part of our lives.
