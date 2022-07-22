Beau Steele provided trainer John Downey with an early birthday present as well as a starter at the new Menangle track.
While the veteran trainer, who turns 72 on Saturday, raced plenty of times on the old Menangle track he's never had a runner since it was transformed to the state's premier facility.
However Beau Steele was able to take out a tight finish to the Waratah Heat at Riverina Paceway on Friday to secure his place in the $25,000 final next month.
Purchased by son Justin, Beau Steele has proven to be a clever buy.
"My son owns him and we only gave $3500 for him but he's won at Young and again here so he's got his money well and truly in front," Downey said.
In fact Beau Steele has won nearly three times his purchase price in his seven starts for the Young trainer.
Downey credits his son for keeping him in the game.
"We've had a lot of luck," he said.
"I was going to give it away as I turn 72 on Saturday but my son said he wanted to have a few photos on the wall before you give it away and he's got seven now."
Downey also thought a suspension played a big role in Beau Steele taking out the Waratah Heat, which has replaced the Menangle Country Series.
Instead he put Blake Jones aboard the five-year-old and the Riverina's leading reinsman was able to find the good spot from barrier six before Beau Steele held off Ulaanbaatar win by 1.2 metres.
"I got put out here a couple of weeks ago but it probably worked out good as Blake is a good driver," Downey said.
Beau Steele clocked a new best mile rate of 1:58.1 in the process.
Meanwhile Adam Richardson took out overall honours with a double for the day.
Richardson took out the first race with partner Alanah Pitt aboard White Star Peejay however he set a new career best mile rate of 1:57.3 in his 49th start.
It was the first time the four-year-old had been placed in six starts for the Leeton trainer.
Richardson then sprint laned to victory with Scottie Mach for Darrell Hillier.
It was Scottie Mach's first win since last July.
With Better Harley's disqualification it sees Richardson now one short of his 500th career win.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
