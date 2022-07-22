Tumut hooker Joel Salusalumas may have played his last game of the season after being suspended over a head-butt.
Salusalumas was red carded in Tumut's crucial win over Albury on July 6.
The win moved the Bulls within four points of fourth place however if they don't make finals Salusalumas will still have a week's suspension to serve next year.
Salusalumas was found guilty of striking Steamers number eight Ryan O'Sullivan with his head in the 39-6 win.
With the action deemed a mid-range offence Salusalumas was handed a five-week ban.
He has already served one with Tumut getting the better of Hay in second grade last week but the Bulls only have three regular season games to come.
Meanwhile Southern Inland have confirmed their locations for the finals series.
As has become customary the minor premiers earn hosting rights for the first week of the finals on August 20.
Wagga City are currently four points ahead of Griffith, and have a game in hand, but the two sides will clash at Conolly Rugby Complex next week.
Regardless of ladder positions, Exies Oval will play host to the preliminary final the following weeks.
Interested clubs were asked to nominate with the Blacks handed hosting rights.
The winner of the major semi-final will also earn the right to host the grand final on September 3.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
