Wagga rugby league legend Phil Jackson has been remembered this week as a remarkable man who would do anything for his family.
Jackson, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday last month passed away peacefully on Wednesday, with the former Wagga Kangaroos coach living an extraordinary life.
Born in Montreal but growing up in Barrow in England, Jackson is probably most famous for winning the 1954 Rugby League World Cup with England while also winning the best and fairest award at the 1957 World Cup.
While Jackson was widely known for his exploits related to rugby league, it was his devotion to his family that his loved ones will remember most about him.
Jackson's daughter Michelle Jackson remembers many fond memories with her father and his devotion to lend a hand whenever it was needed.
"There are so many fond memories because he was a wonderful father and he would do anything for us," Michelle said.
"He was also a great grandfather as he was very active and involved with my children as well.
"He used to take my son to soccer and with my girls he used to take them for walks.
"He was very interested in and loved his grandchildren and he just loved having family around."
Quite a fan of a beer and a cup of tea, Jackson once owned both the Pastoral and Imperial Hotels in Wagga and still enjoyed having a beer at the pub when he could.
"I would wheel him in the wheelchair across to the Ashmont Pub from the nursing home," Michelle said.
"I would buy him a beer and he thought that was pretty special."
"Whenever we would go on holidays and no matter where we were, if he went into a pub someone would know him and buy him a beer.
"He always had time for people and he never just brushed them off."
Jackson who was quite recognisable due to his large stature and personality was a man who loved having fun and telling jokes.
"He was recognised as a gentleman and he loved having fun," Michelle said.
"He liked a laugh and he was always cracking jokes and loved having a beer with his mates at the pub.
"He was very well loved and respected."
At Jackson's 90th birthday celebrations, he had a number of old friends come and wish him a happy birthday which Michelle said her father just loved.
"It was really good that people were coming up and he recognised a lot of familiar faces," she said.
"He was in fine form and he just loved it."
Jackson did not have too many hobbies to occupy his time, however was a devoted follower of the Wagga Kangaroos and would go to watch the team play whenever he could.
"On a weekend he would go and watch the footy," Michelle said.
"He followed the Kangaroos the whole time he was in Wagga.
"One of the older Kangaroos boys would come and pick him up and take him to the footy and he would have his pie and chips."
"He loved doing that."
It wasn't just rugby league that Jackson liked to watch, in addition to watching the NRL on television he would watch anything he could.
"He watched any sport," Michelle said.
"He even liked to watch golf and lawn bowls, any sport that was on telly he loved watching.
"He was just a die hard sports fan."
After being born in Montreal, Jackson's parents moved back to Barrow when he was three and it is there where he first started playing rugby league in the back alleys.
When he was 16, he would debut for Barrow and play at Wembley Stadium in London.
His size and speed quickly got the attention of selectors and before long Jackson was playing for England.
Jackson would go on to play 27 matches for England and would tour to Australia three times which was more than enough to convince him that he wanted to make the move down under.
"When they used to come to Australia they went all over the country and they even came to Wagga," Michelle said.
"The thing that dad loved most about Australia was the lifestyle and the beautiful beaches.
"He went back and asked mum who had two little girls at the time if they could go and move to Australia."
Once in Australia, Jackson took on a captain-coach role with the Goulburn Workers which he led to premiership glory while also coaching Country to a representative win over City.
From there he would move to Wagga where he coached the Wagga Kangaroos and the Riverina side.
What may not be known is that Jackson turned down an opportunity to move to Sydney when he was offered the chance to coach the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
Jackson allegedly declined the offer as he didn't want to uproot his young family.
Jackson's daughter Susan would go on to marry Wagga rugby league legend Steve Martin, with Martin playing for Jackson's beloved Kangaroos as well as having a stint in England playing for Barrow before going on to have a very successful NRL career with the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and Balmain Tigers.
In his later years, Jackson joined the Wagga City Rugby Choir and Rotary and enjoyed his time in both thoroughly.
"He loved whistling and having a good time," Michelle said.
"They would have choir practice at South Wagga and then they would go over to the Farrer and have a beer and a chat.
"He always thought that was pretty good.
"He also loved Rotary when he used to go there.
"He stopped going to Rotary quite a while ago but when he was going he would go around and be the one to make the jokes and keep everything funny."
Jackson is survived by his wife Ruth, his children Lynn, Susan, Michelle and Phillip, his grandchildren Sam, Jackson, Ellie, Frazer and Hannah and his great grandson Leo.
His funeral will be held at St John's Anglican Church on Friday July 29 commencing at 2pm.
